Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Kendall Jenner Sparkles At The CFDA Awards In A White Sequined Dress—We're Speechless!
Kendall Jenner made an angelic entrance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City this week while donning a glistening white gown. The supermodel, 27, graced the event’s red carpet in a sparkling white maxi dress by Khaite and flaunted her toned figure with the help of its plunging neckline, waist emphasis and flowing skirt. The Kardashians star also stepped out in matching ‘Linden’ open-toe sandal heels that also drew eyes to her trim frame.
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Kendall Jenner Reveals She Peed in Ice Bucket on the Way to Met Gala
Kendall Jenner had to go to extreme measures to relieve herself on the way to the Met Gala this year. In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kendall makes the choice to pee in an ice bucket on the way to the big event. Kendall, decked out in...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Gigi Hadid Flashes Her Toned Thighs In A Skimpy White Romper On The Cover Of 'V Magazine'
Gigi Hadid might give Carrie Underwood a run for her money if her latest magazine cover is anything to go by, as she was wearing the shortest shorts on the cover of V Magazine‘s latest issue – and showcasing her toned and enviable legs at the same time!
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Keep Their Relationship Low-Key As Pair Is Spotted Covering Faces After Date Night
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have reportedly been dating for a few months, and the two were just spotted last week while out to dinner in New York City. The Oscar winner, 48, and supermodel, 27, were photographed by paparazzi on November 19th as they left a dinner date at Cipriani and covered their faces as security guards rushed them out of the restaurant. The duo also dined with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, a close friend of the Titanic actor.
Nicole Kidman Is the New Face of Balenciaga
Balenciaga just unveiled its Spring 2023 campaign, highlighting its Garde-Robe line and debuting Nicole Kidman as its newest face, following her appearance in the brand’s Paris Couture Week showcase. Marking a new era in Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear offering, the campaign shines a light on contemporary wardrobe staples, fusing elevated cuts...
David Hockney brings a splash of color to luncheon with King Charles III
Celebrated British artist David Hockney is renowned for the bold and expressive use of color in his paintings. So, it was only right that he made a daring sartorial statement when he was invited to the Order of Merit luncheon at Buckingham Palace. While some guests donned their finest loafers...
Mariah Carey Amps Up Puffy Bomber Jacket With Leather Leggings & Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots
Mariah Carey made a street-style statement while out in New York last night. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore an outfit that was fitting for a fun-filled night out in the Big Apple. Carey donned a vibrant red bomber jacket. The outerwear had a billowy structure with a high-low hemline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also had zipper detailing at the center and small zipper accents near the shoulder. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker complemented her top with form-fitting leather leggings. To further elevate the moment, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and diamond midi...
Kate Hudson Pops in Neon Barbiecore Dress with Stuart Weitzman’s Satin Legging Boots for ‘Knives Out’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson took Barbiecore to new heights while promoting the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” this week. Ahead of its Netflix debut on Dec. 23, the film has been released for a limited run in theaters from Nov. 23-30. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed ahead of her appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” snapped on Instagram by stylist Sophie Lopez in a hot pink Roland Mouret dress. The satin bodycon piece featured a slim fit,...
