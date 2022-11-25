ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100+ Back Friday Amazon deals—major savings on Meta Quest 2, Airpod Pros, Kindle

By Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas and Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more. Reviewed / Amazon / Apple / HP / Nespresso

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 9:31 a.m. EST: Black Friday 2022 is finally here! We're live-tracking the best Black Friday deals available at Amazon on everything from tech and TVs to appliances to kitchen tools. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest sales and savings. — James Aitchison, Reviewed

Black Friday 2022 is finally here—and the Amazon Black Friday deals are epic. During this massive sales event you can find everything from long-lasting cookware to advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets at some of the lowest prices on the web. With that in mind, we rounded up the best Amazon Black Friday deals on everything you need for the holidays and beyond.

Shop at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

The 10 best Black Friday Amazon deals

Save on Apple Airpods, iRobot, HP and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)
  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)
  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)
  4. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $622.12 (Save $807.82)
  5. TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $300)
  6. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $153.30 ($115.70)
  7. GoPro HERO10 Action Camera Bundle for $349.99 (Save $200 )
  8. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)
  9. HP Pavilion 15 512GB Laptop for $760 (Save $184.99)
  10. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)

The 10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Snag top-rated products at affordable prices during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 event. Reviewed / Amazon / Instant Pot / Mooka / Ray Ban
  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)
  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)
  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95.62 (Save $44.38)
  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $54.97 with on-page coupon (Save $55.02)
  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)
  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

The best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried. Amazon

The best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals. Amazon / Reviewed

The best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now. Reviewed.com

The best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price. Reviewed / Felicity Warner

The best Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals. Reviewed / Baby Einstein / Educational Insights / Nerf

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on iPad, Macbook Air, HP Pavilion

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon. Reviewed

The best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes. Revlon/Amazon/Reviewed

The best Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save big on stylish fashion finds. Amazon / Reviewed

The best Amazon Black Friday furniture and mattress deals

Deals on mattresses, tables and more

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Honey-Can-Do/Amazon/Reviewed

The best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

The best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager. Renpho

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save on Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon Reviewed / Logitech / Meta / Nintendo

Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start on Amazon?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Shop at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 100+ Back Friday Amazon deals—major savings on Meta Quest 2, Airpod Pros, Kindle

