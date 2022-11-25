Qatar 1-3 Senegal: World Cup 2022 – as it happened

3.45pm GMT

Paul MacInnes's match report

3.34pm GMT

Right, that’s us done for the afternoon. Stay on the site for Paul MacInnes’s match report, and lots more besides, with two big games coming up. Thanks for reading and interacting. Have a good weekend. Bye.

3.17pm GMT

Netherlands v Ecuador will be under way shortly, with Qatar’s hopes of remaining in the competition dependent on an unlikely Ecuador victory. Barry Glendenning is describing it.

3.12pm GMT

News from elsewhere: the BBC is reporting that Neymar is out of Brazil’s next two matches with ligament damage in his right ankle.

3.10pm GMT

My kind of email correspondence: “Hi Tom, Hope you enjoyed your apple cake, I made an apple tart at halftime. Disappointed for Wales too.” That’s pretty smart work, given all the first-half injury time cutting into baking time. But the cake was lush, thanks

3.04pm GMT

That was a pretty serviceable second half . Senegal were clearly superior, and had enough finishing power, and ability off the bench, to see the job through. And Qatar actually raised their game, creating a decent flurry of chances and scoring a well-crafted goal. Afif and Mohamad in particular had good games, while Sabaly, Diedhiou and Diatta were among the Senegal players to impress.

3.01pm GMT

Full-time: Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Senegal record Africa’s first win at these finals, Qatar are heading out unless Ecuador beat the Netherlands

3.01pm GMT

90+5 mins: Dieng wins Senegal a corner, and Gueye fiddles about by the flag and wins another, but doesn’t have time to take it. For that’s it.

2.59pm GMT

90+4 mins: Almoez Ali, who hasn’t lived up to expectations, does well here with a neat turn and run before shooting just over.

2.58pm GMT

90+3 mins: Ndiaye makes an impact again with a probing cross from the right that Barsham has to punch clear under pressure. The stadium has rapidly emptied, though Senegal’s fans are still very much havin’ it.

2.56pm GMT

90 mins: Qatar are getting into wide positions and putting decent crosses in now, as another searching one is met by a blocked header.

We’ll have six added minutes, which is modest by the standards of this tournament.

2.53pm GMT

87 mins: Pape Ciss receives a yellow card for scything down Mohamad after the Qatar player had snatched a loose ball just inside the Senegal half. And Hassan has a decent go from the free-kick, hammering a fierce left-foot shot just wide of Mendy’s left-hand post. Qatar have started to play when it’s too late.

2.50pm GMT

85 mins: Qatar made two more subs just before the goal – Waad for Ahmed, Salman for Miguel

2.49pm GMT

That was simple and well worked – smart interplay on the right leading to a good low cross from Iliman Ndiaye to Dieng inside the box, who turned and clipped it firmly past Barsham

2.48pm GMT

Goal! Qatar 1-3 Senegal (Dieng 83)

That should seal it.

That should be that. Photograph: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

2.45pm GMT

79 mins: Senegal win a corner instantly from the kick-off, it’s low and cleared for another. Which comes to nowt.

Just before the goal Senegal made two more subs – Mendy and Jakobs off, Pape Sarr and Pape Cissé on.

2.43pm GMT

This was a fine goal, Qatar’s first ever at the finals – a raking ball found Mohamad on the right and his accurate cross was headed down and firmly to the right of Mendy and into the corner.

2.43pm GMT

Goal! Qatar 1-2 Senegal (Muntari 77)

Hang on a sec; game on?

Mohammed Muntari scores the first ever final goal for Qatar. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

2.41pm GMT

76 mins: “Shades of Gordon Banks vs Pele in that last Mendy save?” hyperventilates William Hargreaves. Let’s return to this MBM in 52 years and see eh?





2.39pm GMT

74 mins: Qatar win another corner after another effective cross, but it’s headed out for a home throw.

Two more Senegal subs Bamba Dieng and Sheffield United’s Iliman N’Diaye for Sarr and Diedhiou. One Championship player for another.

Qatar make a change too – the wideman Muntari for al-Hydos, who hands the armband to Hassan.

2.35pm GMT

70 mins: A newly energised Mohamad cuts inside on the right, tries to play a give and go with al-Haydos on the edge of the area but he misreads it totally and Mohamad has to hare after his own pass, which he doesn’t quite reach.

2.34pm GMT

69 mins : The busy Sabaly slides a ball into Mendy on the right-hand edge of the area but his angled shot is a tad too high and wide.

2.32pm GMT

67 mins: Big chance for Qatar. A fine probing cross from the left finds Mohamad six yards out, whose effort is turned behind for a corner. You wait all tournament for a shot on target then two come at once. This is Qatar’s best spell of the tournament

“Full-throated support for Catarr. Despite coughing up 2 goals Catarrh seem to be quite phlegmatic,” honks Ben Bamford in the “my wife’s gone to the West Indies” style.

My dog’s got no nose etc. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

2.29pm GMT

64 mins: Senegal substitution: Ciss for Diatta

2.29pm GMT

64 mins: One corner becomes two, and from the second, Miguel turns deftly just inside the area but then skews his shot horribly high and wide. But it’s a free-kick to Senegal anyway.

2.28pm GMT

63 mins: T hey have had a shot on target! Afif and Ali combine smartly on the edge of the area, and the latter’s firm low drive is brilliantly turned behind by Mendy

2.26pm GMT

61 mins: Chance for Qatar! Hassan looks up and has a crack from wide on the left, 25 yards out, and it’s two or three inches wide. That shot on target may yet come.

2.24pm GMT

59 mins: A half-chance for Senegal as Koulibaly’s low cross from the right finds Diedhiou who turns and shoots but the effort is blocked.

2.22pm GMT

57 mins : Afif leads another Qatar break and he has Ahmed in a good position to his right but he can’t pick him out. A waste.

2.21pm GMT

54 mins: Afif plays in al-Haydos down the right who draws a foul from Diedhiou (I think). The free-kick causes some bother in a packed area (Senegal had all 11 back) and another half-chance shot from Hassan is blocked.

2.18pm GMT

52 mins: Booking for Senegal’s Jakob for a stray and dangerous elbow out on the left.

2.16pm GMT

51 mins: Qatar nearly have their first effort on target when Hassan meets a raking free-kick from the left with a glancing header but he can’t get enough on it and it drifts wide. And it’s a free-kick against them for a foul anyway.

2.14pm GMT

Classic goal from a corner, that . It’s skimmed in and Diedhiou advances to the near post, escapes his marker and angles a fine header into the opposite top corner. Qatar are heading for the exit.

2.13pm GMT

Goal! Qatar 0-2 Senegal (Diedhiou 48)

And they score from the corner!

Famara Diedhiou scores the second goal for Senegal. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

2.12pm GMT

47 mins: There’s very definitely not a full house for this, and it’s Senegal’s fans making more noise at the minute. Senegal win the first corner of the half when Sarr skips clear down the right but Hassan puts in a fine, clean tackle to thwart him

2.10pm GMT

Peep! Senegal restart proceedings … no changes made by either side.

2.09pm GMT

The players are back out …

2.09pm GMT

The Beeb have helpfully reminded us that it’s FA Cup second round weekend, and Kings Lynn v League Two surprise package Stevenage looks a good’un. Anyone going to a domestic game anywhere in the world tomorrow?

2.08pm GMT

Half-time reading: a nice piece on Australia’s Garang Kuol

2.07pm GMT

Some email action. Richard Hirst writes: “Although as an England supporter I wouldn’t want it to happen, I think you are wrong about a USA win against England ending Wales’ chances. Arguably the most uncomplicated, albeit unlikely, way for Wales to progress is for the USA to beat England and Iran and Wales to beat England. That way USA finish with seven points, Wales four and England and Iran three. Simples!”

True, but if USA win tonight, England will have to field their strongest side against Wales; if England win, they won’t. Southgate oversaw a dead-rubber flop against Belgium four years ago – more of the same would suit Wales.

“The Non-European teams are doing fine in this World cup,” says Bogdan Katarlic. “they have a lot of players playing in the European clubs and also it seems to me that their FAs are more serious than they were before. What do you think why they have improved in the last few years?”

I think the European club game’s a factor, both in terms of it containing, and schooling, more non-European players, but also a slight sense that for European players, club trumps country whereas the international game’s a bigger deal elsewhere. But these are just random pub thoughts really.

1.56pm GMT

Half-time: Qatar 0-1 Senegal

Senegal play out the remainder of the half with possession football, and that brings to an end a dominant first half from the African champions. It’s not been a thriller and Qatar are on the verge of the quickest host-exit from a World Cup. But they’re only a goal down and have had the odd flurry.

Right, I’m off for a bit of apple cake and a sulk about Wales. Ben Fisher has described that more here. back in a bit.

1.52pm GMT

45+6 mins: A half-chance as the ball is clipped forward for local hero Ali on the right of the area but Mendy comes out to claim.

1.51pm GMT

45+5 mins: Afif, Qatar’s best player so far, wins a corner on the left but it’s headed clear and Diallo smartly wins Senegal a throw on the left.

1.50pm GMT

45+3 mins: Diallo begins another attack with some elegant dribbling in his own half before it’s worked out to Sarr on the right but his inaccurate cross is claimed by Barsham.

Almoez Ali and Senegal's Abdou Diallo fight for the ball. Photograph: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

1.49pm GMT

45+2 mins : Another Qatar booking, for Ahmed after a horribly unsubtle late lunge at Koulibaly.

1.47pm GMT

45 mins: We’ll have seven long minutes of stoppage time

1.46pm GMT

44 mins: Barsham blooters a goalkick out of play on the right, and Mohamed hurts himself in a clash going for it with his teammate Pedro Miguel. Someone needed to shout for that. Qatar’s level has dipped in the last 10 minutes after a better start.

1.43pm GMT

Khouckhi miskicked a clearance inside the area, slipped and Dia pounced in an instant, rifling a low drive under the keeper. Senegal are off the mark.

1.43pm GMT

Goal! Qatar 0-1 Senegal (Dia 41)

It’s been coming. Horrible mistake though

Too easy for Senegal. Photograph: Mohamed Messara/EPA

Dia scores for Senegal after some comical defending. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

1.40pm GMT

38 mins: Ahmed puts al-Haydos through on the left with a lovely sand-wedge of a pass but the captain can’t beat his man. But Barsham then almost plays himself into trouble when he stumbles with ball at feet just outside the area, and Senegal are in the ascendance again. Barsham does look nervy too. Senegal should probably put him under more pressure.

1.37pm GMT

36 mins: Nice interchange from Sarr and Diedhou plays the latter in just inside the area but he hesitates a fraction and Qatar clear. Senegal need to start making this count. Once again, that Mané-less cutting-edge issue dogs them.

1.36pm GMT

34 mins: Penalty shout for Qatar! Madibo is neatly played in after a give and go on the left side of the area and Sarr bundles him over. He shuns VAR and Senegal are extremely lucky there, even though a home goal would have been absurdly against the run of play.

1.34pm GMT

32 mins: Ahmed needs lengthy treatment after that foul but he’s OK to continue.

“Senegal are still probably too good for Qatar,” writes Kári Tulinius, “but it’s remarkable how much more alert and aggressive Qatar is, in comparison to the opening game. If they’d played like this then, it would at least have been a contest. Ecuador may end up gaining the most from a World Cup host buckling under pressure since Germany in 2014.” What are people’s favourite host-chokes? Italy v Argentina 90 was a memorable one. Spain v N Ireland 82? though they still got through.

1.32pm GMT

30 mins: Barsham has a wobblier moment as he races rashly out to a long ball for Sarr but the forward can’t make it count and Qatar clear. Then Dia is booked foro bringing down Ahmed on halfway

1.30pm GMT

28 mins … which comes to nothing. Senegal come again and Barsham comes out for a confidence-boosting punch clear, but Sabaly picks up and sends a fierce volley wide.

1.29pm GMT

27 mins: A neat run down the right from Mohamed but his low ball in is smartly intercepted by Koulibaly. Senegal go straight up the other end and win a corner …

1.27pm GMT

26 mins : Another Qatar shot! Hasan belts one from just left of the area, and again a clear deflection is missed by the officials. Goalkick

1.26pm GMT

24 mins: Ahmed brings down Sabaly, again done for pace, and Qatar need to be careful with that. After which Gueye skims a low shot just past the post. Best chance so far.

1.22pm GMT

20 mins: Afif looks sprightly down the right and marauds down that flank again winning an attacking throw near the corner flag but Senegal are quick to break and Ismail Mohamad receives the first booking of the game for illegally halting said break.

Akram Afif evades the interest of Nampalys Mendy. Photograph: Ozan Köse/AFP/Getty Images

1.20pm GMT

18 mins: Senegal go straight up the other end and Diatta wins a corner on the left. It’s a menacing one and Barsham, the keeper, is outjumped but it’s headed wide by Diedhou. And Barsham took a blow, and needs treatment. But he’s on his feet within a couple of minutes and can continue.

1.17pm GMT

15 mins: Qatar win a free-kick in a decent position, Afif lobs it in, it’s cleared but it eventually comes back to him just outside the area but he can’t get on top of the bounce and blasts over and Qatar still seek their first shot on target of the tournament. Better from the hosts though.

1.15pm GMT

13 mins: The final ball is not quite coming off for Senegal yet with Sabaly overhitting a pass down the right for Gueye.

Meanwhile, Cold War Steve has done a thing for us:

1.14pm GMT

12 mins: Mendy wins the ball in midfield and drives forward to lob a pass in the direction of Diatta but he can’t get a decent ball in and Qatar clear. Senegal well on top already here.

Ismail Mohamad goes for the ball against Krepin Diatta. Photograph: Ali Haider/EPA

1.12pm GMT

10 mins: A half-opening for Qatar as Hamam probes on the inside left, but it gets away from him and runs out for a goalkick. Senegal’s outnumbered fans are making a decent old racket, band in good nick.

1.11pm GMT

9 mins: Diatta, who’s switched from right to left for this game, gets free down the left and wins a throw. It’s worked out right and the cross finds Diedhou in space but he’s a bit slovenly and his shot is blocked and comes out to Dia (I think) who fires wide.

1.09pm GMT

7 mins: Qatar are keeping their shape better than they did in Sunday’s first half from hell and eventually attack through Afif who excites the crowd with a run down the left but he lacks support and Senegal clear.

1.06pm GMT

4 mins: Sabaly initiates another attack with some adept juggling on the inside right and it’s eventually worked out to Sarr who wriggles inside the right of area and his shot is deflected into the side netting. But he doesn’t get the corner he should have.

1.04pm GMT

3 mins: Qatar look to be playing 3-5-2, boldly, but Senegal have the first sustained spell of possession but waste it when Sabaly nods tamely out of play down their right

1.01pm GMT

Peep! And Qatar get us under way.

12.55pm GMT

The teams are out. The stadium isn’t completely full but it’s still filling up, Qatar’s fans waving their uniform flags

Plenty of empty seats as the teams line up for the kick off. Photograph: Bernadett Szabó/Reuters

12.52pm GMT

Things you may not know: Qatar’s keeper, Meshaal Barsham is the brother of the high jump Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, Gary Lineker on the Beeb informs us.

12.49pm GMT

Before we start …

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

12.45pm GMT

“Now that Wales has lost to Iran can the USMNT defeat England today?” asks Kurt Perleberg. They could yes, if they build on their impressive first half against Wales and England lapse into the form they were in before Monday. I fancy the USA to score at least, and though England should win a draw isn’t a bad shout. A USA win would properly jigger Wales’s chances though.

Back to the game in front of us, Qatar might take heart from Iran’s display: if Carlos Queiroz’s side can recover from a catastrophic and politically-charged opener, so might they.

12.31pm GMT

Off the field , crusader costumes are the latest items to be reportedly banned, though frankly I’m playing the smallest violin in the world for anyone in that crass and insensitive get-up. Here’s a guide to what’s not allowed.

12.27pm GMT

Fancy a bit of Senegal nostalgia? How’s about one of the best games of Japan/South Korea 2002?

12.14pm GMT

Your lunchtime reading :

12.04pm GMT

Goal! Wales 0-2 Iran. It gets worse for Robert Page’s side but Iran have deserved this – they’ve been excellent. And there’s full-time.

12.03pm GMT

Back to this one , and those lineups: the Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb makes way for Meshaal Barsham, unsurprisingly after his jittery display against Ecuador. For Senegal Ismail Jakobs comes into the defence for the injured Cheikhou Kouyaté and Pape Abou Cisse is replaced by Famara Diedhiou.

12.01pm GMT

Goal! Wales 0-1 Iran – Iran have won it at the last.

11.56am GMT

The teams are in

Qatar: Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Mohammad, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ahmed, Al-Haydos, Boudiaf, Madibo, Ali, Afif

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Diatta, Diedhiou, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.

11.48am GMT

Or has he? A VAR check does for him and he has to go for clattering Taremi when the forward was clean through. Wales are down to 10 men.

11.47am GMT

And in Group B, a tense old encounter is entering its closing stages. With Wayne Hennessey somehow escaping with only a yellow card just now …

11.38am GMT

Some essential pre-match reading:

11.30am GMT

Preamble

Hello everyone, and welcome to our second World Cup game of the day. It pits the respective Asian and African champions against each other, each of whom lost their opening matches 0-2. At which point, you might argue, the similarities end. While Senegal looked sprightly and competitive against the Netherlands, particularly early on, and were undone mainly by a lack of cutting edge up front, Qatar turned in a rabbits-trapped-in-headlights non-performance against Ecuador, and were lucky their opponents declared at half-time. All that Aspire academy cash, all those gifted places in other tournaments, including this one as hosts, all that unsavoury geopolitical positioning – and for that ?

“Emotionally, things were very difficult, and dealing with the World Cup is completely different. I hope that the performance will be as competitive against Senegal,” admitted their manager, Felix Sánchez, yesterday, adding: “We prepared ourselves for the possibility of an early exit, but this does not mean the end of the project. I am confident that Qatar will continue their project to maintain a strong team, compete and qualify for the upcoming tournaments.” Ah yes, Projects. Always with the Projects.

Anyway, Qatar almost certainly won’t play as poorly again, and they have shown some pedigree in recent times. Senegal, you fancy, have more though but they sorely missed Sadio Mané against the Dutch. They will also be sweating on the full match-fitness of Cheikhou Kouyaté and Abdou Diallo, important cogs in the team who were forced off in Monday’s match with niggles. In as much as we can generalise, there does seem to be an early pattern of African teams struggling to score despite plenty of quality and attacking intent. Will that pattern shift here?

Kick off 1pm GMT.