wdayradionow.com

Man injured in two-vehicle Otter Tail County crash

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An elderly man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man, identified as 88-year-old David Stenholm of Pelican...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

valleynewslive.com

Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stone Town Grill in West Fargo announced in a social media post it will be closing on Sunday, December 4th. The restaurant had a popular TikTok back in October of last year. They opened in November of 2020, which they say was ill-timed...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Employee for City of Moorhead accused of embezzling public funds

(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead City officials are commenting after a city employee was accused of embezzling public funds. The employee involved in the alleged scheme is identified as Lindsey Sorenson. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahl told WDAY News First city officials took "corrective action" once the issue was discovered, and said authorities were contacted.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Scary accident on 25th St. S sparks talks of safety and solutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Commuters in Fargo witnessed a scary sight Monday morning. “I kind of didn’t even think of anything at first, and then next thing I know, I hear sirens and I’m like, ‘oh what’s going on,’” said Allison Fransen, a nearby resident.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
FARGO, ND
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers through Minnesota never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. It’s a different vibe, though, at the Burgen Lake stop near Alexandria, where state and local officials see a piece of history worth saving.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Names released in Otter Tail County deaths, possible murder-suicide

BATTLE LAKE, MN (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead in what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of 59-year-old Steven Kerr and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
Y-105FM

7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria

MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kfgo.com

valleynewslive.com

Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
MOORHEAD, MN

