Red Wing, MN

Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies

Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KROC News

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges

(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
WINONA, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Swedish meatballs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

