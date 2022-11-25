Read full article on original website
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies
Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow System Arriving Tuesday Morning
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in place until 9:00 Tuesday night for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright in central Minnesota. Three to five inches of snow are expected today, stretching from the Wisconsin border back toward Worthington, over to Fairmont and...
Winter Storm Updates: Follow here for the latest news and reports from around the state
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas is saying we should get anywhere from 3-6 inches across most of the metro area, with a few areas getting more (especially to the north and east). Follow here for the latest news and updates from around Minnesota.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
RECIPE: Swedish meatballs
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic, Let's Dish! has completely converted their stores to retail food store. However, it's changed a bit. Rather than making your own meals, the food will be prepared ahead of time. There are a variety of meals, including Swedish meatballs. Darcy Olson, co-founder...
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
