This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTAP
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio. Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules. This is not only for the sake of the...
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville
Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Farm Store Break-in Aimed at Gun Theft
Chillicothe – A local farm store was broken into over the weekend the thief was aimed at gun theft. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were dispatched to Rural King located on Bridge Street for an alarm call around 2 am. When they arrived they found evidence of a forced entry, and an attempt to steal handguns.
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio
SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
sciotopost.com
STOLEN – Fairfield County Searches for Stolen Trailer, and Equipment
Fairfield County – Fairfield County sheriff is asking for the community to help find a suspect in a theft. On November 21, 2022, 2 Unknown males, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, 2019 or newer, pulled onto the lot of Circle K, Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH, and stole the trailer and skid steer pictured above.
Tammy's Sign
Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
WOUB
New grant program offers big money for transformational change in Appalachian Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Half a billion dollars has a way of getting people’s attention. Representatives from local governments, nonprofit groups and other community organizations packed a large room for a recent presentation in Athens on how to get some of this money. The funds are being distributed...
