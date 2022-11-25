ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Another Food Truck Vendor is Opening a Restaurant in Circleville

Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Local Farm Store Break-in Aimed at Gun Theft

Chillicothe – A local farm store was broken into over the weekend the thief was aimed at gun theft. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were dispatched to Rural King located on Bridge Street for an alarm call around 2 am. When they arrived they found evidence of a forced entry, and an attempt to steal handguns.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Sidney Daily News

SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio

SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
The Athens NEWS

Tammy's Sign

Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy