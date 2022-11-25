Circleville – A food truck option that left Downtown Circleville has returned, this time to open a restaurant on the North Side. Mum Mum Hibachi was well known in Circleville their food truck was first parked in front of Pumpkin show park, then they found a semi-permanent location beside R&M tires on Main street. In May they were forced out of their location and in a social media post, promised to return, “as soon as they can.” That time is Spring.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO