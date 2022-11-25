Read full article on original website
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas Department of Transportation is in the process of moving homeless camps out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Officials in the capital of Arkansas are addressing the issue of homelessness in an “unpopular” way, and instead of making an effort to build additional homeless shelters, they are moving homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock out of the metro area.
River Market restaurant closes its doors after financial struggles
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local business owners all have one thing in common, and that's relying on customers to survive. A downtown Little Rock restaurant will close its doors after struggling with finances for more than a year. "It's emotional. You know, I wasn't prepared to be sad yesterday...
Several Little Rock restaurants buy robotic ‘server helpers’
Several Little Rock restaurants are turning the calendar to the year 3000 with the addition of new robotic server helpers. The machines deliver food to customers with a jingle.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Central Arkansas saw an increased demand for plumbers over the weekend as many faced clogging issues for Thanksgiving
Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock Capital Hotel gets festive for the holidays
Little Rock, Arkansas – The time has come to decorate for the holidays. The Capital Hotel’s lobby Christmas decorations are being finalized by flower and decoration experts from Tipton and Hurst. The Capital Hotel is a historic downtown Little Rock landmark. “We’re open to the public, we’re the...
littlerocksoiree.com
This is Your Last Chance to Get Count Porkula at The Rail Yard
For lovers of the delicious combo of The Rail Yard and Count Porkula BBQ, one last trip to East Sixth Street should be on the to-do list this week. As of Nov. 30, the award-winning barbecue pros will be leaving their permanent spot in the food truck court. Count Porkula...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
‘A Christmas miracle’ Family and doctors amazed at Arkansas man’s quick recovery after falling from a 30 foot ladder when hanging holiday lights
A Sherwood family rooted in their love of Christmas prayed for a miracle after their loved one fell from a 30 foot ladder while hanging Christmas lights.
KATV
North Little Rock police looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell on McCain
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police announced Monday they are looking for a suspect that stole from a Shell station. Police said that the suspect took a large number of cigarettes from a Shell on 4400 East McCain on Oct. 13. If you or anyone you...
hotsprings.org
Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas
Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
Police investigating murder of Little Rock man, seeking information from public
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help in getting information regarding a man who was killed last year. On December 13, 2021, Little Rock police officers found 63-year-old Gary Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck that had just "wrecked into a home."
Reaction from passengers and an inside look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air
Sunday, we got a look inside the plane that was diverted to Little Rock following an incident in the air.
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock’s mayor responding to Friday’s shooting of a city employee
Little Rock, Arkansas – An employee of Little Rock City was shot while at work on Monday morning, and is now in the hospital. The victim, who worked for the city’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, is reportedly in critical condition, according to Little Rock Police. We...
KHBS
Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
thv11.com
Onboard assault diverts flight to Little Rock airport
A Southwest flight was diverted to Clinton National after an onboard assault occurred. One person is in custody and will likely face federal charges.
KATV
25-year-old suspect wanted in fatal North Little Rock hit-and-run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a suspicious death that happened earlier this month. Police are searching for 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright also known as Roscoe of Little Rock for his possible involvement in the death of 31-year-old Kneco Jones. On Nov.5 police said...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
mdmh-conway.com
‘Holidays trigger other things:’ clinical social worker offering advice on grieving
Little Rock, Arkansas – During the holidays, lots of people go present shopping, prepare meals, and host family gatherings. Kimberly Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker, said that many are also grieving at this time of year. One of Bell’s suggestions for coping with loss is to put less...
