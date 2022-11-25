ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Central Arkansas saw an increased demand for plumbers over the weekend as many faced clogging issues for Thanksgiving

Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Capital Hotel gets festive for the holidays

Little Rock, Arkansas – The time has come to decorate for the holidays. The Capital Hotel’s lobby Christmas decorations are being finalized by flower and decoration experts from Tipton and Hurst. The Capital Hotel is a historic downtown Little Rock landmark. “We’re open to the public, we’re the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

This is Your Last Chance to Get Count Porkula at The Rail Yard

For lovers of the delicious combo of The Rail Yard and Count Porkula BBQ, one last trip to East Sixth Street should be on the to-do list this week. As of Nov. 30, the award-winning barbecue pros will be leaving their permanent spot in the food truck court. Count Porkula...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
hotsprings.org

Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas

Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
