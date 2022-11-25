Read full article on original website
Gwyneth Paltrow reunites with daughter in NYC after Apple starts college
Gwyneth Paltrow reunited with daughter Apple for a “great few days” in New York City over the weekend – two months after the 18-year-old started college. The duo bonded over shopping trips and restaurant outings, which the actress gave a glimpse of via Instagram Stories on Sunday. “Whoops,” Paltrow, 50, captioned a Bergdorf Goodman mirror selfie with her eldest child. The Goop creator also highlighted meals at Monkey Bar, 53 NYC and the “always perfect” Elio’s. Paltrow, who is also the mother of son Moses, 16, compared Apple moving out to “giving birth” when the teen started her freshman year in September. “I know this...
High street retailers face growing stock piles
Warehouses operated by high street fashion retailers are "clogging up with unsold stock" as supply-chain challenges ease and shoppers rein in spending, according to The Times. Marks & Spencer has reportedly asked suppliers to postpone deliveries to its warehouses and has delayed finalising orders for next year. Commenting on this, an M&S spokesperson said: "Sector wide, lead times are normalising post COVID-19 and this means, like other retailers, we are having to re-adjust stock flow."
The Dabloon economy is the latest craze engulfing TikTok: Here’s everything you need to know
Millions are part of the Dabloon economy, but the fake currency is suffering from inflation.
Icon Outlet at The O2 appoints KLM to act on retail leasing
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the appointment of KLM Real Estate to act on retail leasing, working alongside CBRE. With the leadership of Louisa Dalgleish, Leasing Director at Icon Outlet, KLM Real Estate will work in tandem with CBRE to build on recent retail leasing and performance successes.
Size? opens debut store design concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has opened a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. Bolstering the destination’s premium retail line up on Peter’s Lane, the new 2,734 sq ft store is the third JD Group retailer to open at Liverpool ONE, joining JD Sports and Tessuti’s global flagship.
Adidas gets into the festive spirit with two themed footwear launches
Adidas has welcomed in the holiday season by launching two festive footwear collaborations with Dr. Seuss and Home Alone 2. The first collaboration was inspired by the cult-classic Christmas film, The Grinch. The brand has put a festive spin on its beloved basketball icon, the Forum Low trainers. Inspired by...
