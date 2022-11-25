Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia duo of Barnes, Wisloski run past Bishop Guilfoyle
ALTOONA – Southern Columbia’s quest for a sixth consecutive state championship is alive and well. A third straight road game proved to be nothing more than a small inconvenience, as the Tigers once again put together a fantastic second-half performance to break open a tight game. Southern (11-3) forced four turnovers, scored twice on defense, and got 100-yard games out of both Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski in a 42-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle. District 3 champion Trinity (10-4) will await the Tigers in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals next week.
State College
Bellefonte football coach submits resignation
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
fastphillysports.com
PENN STATE MAY COME UP ROSES, BUT COTTON IS BEST BET!
LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) all lost Saturday. So the Nits’ bowl game choices have been enhanced, with the Cotton Bowl the likeliest:. Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent. The Situation: This is Penn State’s most likely NY6 destination. The Lions’...
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
Severe weather cancels Bedford ‘Holiday Night of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 […]
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center “was zapping with excitement as they welcomed scouts from around the region to their Electricity Merit Badge program!” Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
WIP A tour through eight historic churches of Williamsport
The City of Williamsport lit up this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Victorian Christmas—a celebration of Williamsport's historic homes, churches, sites and museums. A church tour on Sunday explored eight churches across the city. Millionaire Row at Trinity Episcopal Church Construction on Trinity Episcopal Church originated in 1871. The land, purchased by Peter Herdic,...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
WJAC TV
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
Comments / 0