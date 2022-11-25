ALTOONA – Southern Columbia’s quest for a sixth consecutive state championship is alive and well. A third straight road game proved to be nothing more than a small inconvenience, as the Tigers once again put together a fantastic second-half performance to break open a tight game. Southern (11-3) forced four turnovers, scored twice on defense, and got 100-yard games out of both Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski in a 42-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle. District 3 champion Trinity (10-4) will await the Tigers in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals next week.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO