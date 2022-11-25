Read full article on original website
Icon Outlet at The O2 appoints KLM to act on retail leasing
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the appointment of KLM Real Estate to act on retail leasing, working alongside CBRE. With the leadership of Louisa Dalgleish, Leasing Director at Icon Outlet, KLM Real Estate will work in tandem with CBRE to build on recent retail leasing and performance successes.
National Grid considers tapping into new powers to avoid blackouts on Tuesday - OLD
Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
United States Investing Championship Ten-Month Results
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first ten months of 2022. Three hundred sixteen top traders participated, but only 26, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money, verified competition that allows up-and-coming traders to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the...
High street retailers face growing stock piles
Warehouses operated by high street fashion retailers are "clogging up with unsold stock" as supply-chain challenges ease and shoppers rein in spending, according to The Times. Marks & Spencer has reportedly asked suppliers to postpone deliveries to its warehouses and has delayed finalising orders for next year. Commenting on this, an M&S spokesperson said: "Sector wide, lead times are normalising post COVID-19 and this means, like other retailers, we are having to re-adjust stock flow."
Size? opens debut store design concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has opened a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. Bolstering the destination’s premium retail line up on Peter’s Lane, the new 2,734 sq ft store is the third JD Group retailer to open at Liverpool ONE, joining JD Sports and Tessuti’s global flagship.
