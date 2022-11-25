The 17 Best Garmin Black Friday Deals of 2022
The Garmin Black Friday sale 2022 is well underway, with deals available at a variety of retailers this year. Find discounted prices on Garmin smartwatches, GPS devices, fish finders, and dash cams at Cabela’s, Amazon, or directly on the Garmin website. Whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift this holiday season, save up to $160 on select Garmin products.
Watches
- Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch at Cabela’s for $299.98 (save $100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 on Amazon for $179.99 (save $150)
- Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch on Amazon for $189.95 (save $160.04)
- Garmin 010-01689-00 Forerunner 35 on Amazon for $97.11 (save $72.88)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch on Amazon for $126.21 (save $223.78)
- Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Watch on Amazon for $159.17 (save $90.82)
- Garmin Fenix 7S Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $699.99 (save $100)
GPS
- Garmin GPSMap 64SX at Cabela’s for $219.98 (save $130)
- Garmin InReach Mini 2 at Garmin for $349.99 (save $50)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66i Handheld GPS at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $499.98 (save $100)
Fish Finders
- Garmin Striker 4 Fish Finder and GPS Plotter at Cabela’s for $99.98 (save $30)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer at Cabela’s for $649.98 (save $400.01)
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle at Cabela’s for $168.98 (save $50.01)
- Garmin STRIKER Vivid 9sv Fish Finder at Cabela’s for $599.98 (save $20.01)
- Garmin Panoptix LiveScope Transducer System at BassPro Shops for $999.98 (save $500.01)
GPS Navigators
- Garmin Drive 52 at Garmin for $89.99 (save $60)
- Garmin DriveSmart 65, Built-In Voice-Controlled GPS Navigator on Amazon for $169.88 (save $70.11)
