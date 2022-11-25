ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 30 Best Black Friday Fishing Deals of 2022

By Ryan Chelius
 3 days ago
For diehard anglers, fishing isn’t a seasonal hobby. It is a year-long pursuit. We understand that dedicated anglers are constantly looking for the best new gear, lures, rods, and reels. While it might be the offseason for many anglers, there is no better time to find the best deals on fishing equipment. Right now, there are great Black Friday fishing deals on rods and reels, fish finders, and tackle.

We went through Cabela’s, Bass Pro, Amazon, and other sites to find the best sales on fishing equipment so you can beef up your tackle box this winter. Keep checking in for more great fishing deals throughout the day.

Sitewide Sales

  • Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 50% off select fishing gear including rods, reels, fish finders, and lures.
  • Garmin: Get up to $100 off—plus free shipping on orders over $25—during the Garmin flash sale.
  • Orvis: Save up to 50% on select Orvis gear.

Fishing Rod Deals

Fishing Reels Deals

Fish Finder Deals

Fly Fishing Deals

Tackle Deals

