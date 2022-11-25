The 60 Best Last-Minute Deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday Sale 2022

A duck hunter takes a shot at a duck. Max Inchausti

The Cabela’s Black Friday Sale 2022 is almost over. The retailer is known as the world’s foremost outfitter and for good reason—they sell quality hunting, fishing, and camping gear. That’s why you shouldn’t miss out on their Black Friday sales which feature some great gear at a fraction of the price. Cabela’s is offering significant deals on guns, bows, optics, tents, rods, reels, and more.

If you’re looking for those Black Friday steals on hunting and fishing gear now is your chance. Here are some of our favorite deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday sale 2022 so far. Make sure to check back in throughout the day for more great sales.

Hunting Deals

FOXPRO X1 Electronic Game Call for $349.98 (Save $90)

RedHead Deer Trail Hunting Pack for $17.98 (Save $8)

Cabela’s Bow and Rifle Pack for $111.98 (Save $38)

Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $169.98 (Save $30)

Sitka GORE OPTIFADE Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Vest for $149.18 (Save $49)

Barnett XP385 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device for $299.97 (Save $100)

Trail Cam Deals

Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)

SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)

SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)

Stealth Cam Reactor Wireless Trail Camera for $139.98 (Save $20)

Wildgame Innovations Mirage 22 Trail Camera Combo for $49.97 (Save $50)

Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)

Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera starting at $79.98 (Save up to 20%)

Optics Deals

Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)

Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)

Vortex Venom Red Dot Sight for $149.98 (Save $100)

Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)

Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)

Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $300)

Gun Deals

Waterfowl Decoy Deals and Accessories

Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys for $49.98 (Save $10)

Northern Flight Floater Canada Goose Decoys for $79.98 (Save $10)

Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)

Lucky Duck Super Swimmer HDi Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote Kit for $149.98 (Save $40)

Lucky Duck Lucky Splasher HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)

Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Jerk Rig for $29.98 (Save $7)

Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys for $149.98 (Save $20)

Northern Flight Silhouette Canada Goose Decoys for $69.98 (Save $5)

MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Floater Mallard and Mini Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $169.98 (Save $30)

MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Green-Winged Teal Motorized Duck Decoy for $69.98 (Save $10)

Avian-X AXP Full-Body Canada Goose Decoy Honker Pack for $219.98 (Save $30)

Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys for $99.98 (Save $10)

Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Duck Decoy Anchors starting at $31.98 (Save up to 13% off)

Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack for $169.98 (Save $20)

Fishing Deals

Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)

Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery for $69.98 (Save $30)

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo $79.98 (Save $40)

Bass Pro Shops Hellgrammite for $4.59 (Save 20%)

Bass Pro Shops Folding Fillet Table for $49.98 (Save $30)

Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel starting at $54.97 (Save up to 38%)

Cabela’s Action Tail Fat Grub for $3.18 (Save 20%)

Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $135.99 (Save $34)

Lew’s KVD Baitcast Reel for $114.98 (Save $35)

