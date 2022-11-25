ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

The 60 Best Last-Minute Deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday Sale 2022

By Ryan Chelius
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1dCY_0jNGFbwt00
A duck hunter takes a shot at a duck. Max Inchausti

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Cabela’s Black Friday Sale 2022 is almost over. The retailer is known as the world’s foremost outfitter and for good reason—they sell quality hunting, fishing, and camping gear. That’s why you shouldn’t miss out on their Black Friday sales which feature some great gear at a fraction of the price. Cabela’s is offering significant deals on guns, bows, optics, tents, rods, reels, and more.

If you’re looking for those Black Friday steals on hunting and fishing gear now is your chance. Here are some of our favorite deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday sale 2022 so far. Make sure to check back in throughout the day for more great sales.

Hunting Deals

  • FOXPRO X1 Electronic Game Call for $349.98 (Save $90)
  • RedHead Deer Trail Hunting Pack for $17.98 (Save $8)
  • Cabela’s Bow and Rifle Pack for $111.98 (Save $38)
  • Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $169.98 (Save $30)
  • Sitka GORE OPTIFADE Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Vest for $149.18 (Save $49)
  • Barnett XP385 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device for $299.97 (Save $100)

Trail Cam Deals

  • Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
  • SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
  • SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
  • Stealth Cam Reactor Wireless Trail Camera for $139.98 (Save $20)
  • Wildgame Innovations Mirage 22 Trail Camera Combo for $49.97 (Save $50)
  • Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)
  • Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera starting at $79.98 (Save up to 20%)

Optics Deals

  • Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)
  • Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)
  • Vortex Venom Red Dot Sight for $149.98 (Save $100)
  • Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)
  • Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)
  • Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $300)

Gun Deals

Waterfowl Decoy Deals and Accessories

  • Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys for $49.98 (Save $10)
  • Northern Flight Floater Canada Goose Decoys for $79.98 (Save $10)
  • Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)
  • Lucky Duck Super Swimmer HDi Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote Kit for $149.98 (Save $40)
  • Lucky Duck Lucky Splasher HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)
  • Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Jerk Rig for $29.98 (Save $7)
  • Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys for $149.98 (Save $20)
  • Northern Flight Silhouette Canada Goose Decoys for $69.98 (Save $5)
  • MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Floater Mallard and Mini Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $169.98 (Save $30)
  • MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Green-Winged Teal Motorized Duck Decoy for $69.98 (Save $10)
  • Avian-X AXP Full-Body Canada Goose Decoy Honker Pack for $219.98 (Save $30)
  • Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys for $99.98 (Save $10)
  • Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Duck Decoy Anchors starting at $31.98 (Save up to 13% off)
  • Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack for $169.98 (Save $20)

Fishing Deals

  • Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)
  • Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery for $69.98 (Save $30)
  • Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)
  • Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo $79.98 (Save $40)
  • Bass Pro Shops Hellgrammite for $4.59 (Save 20%)
  • Bass Pro Shops Folding Fillet Table for $49.98 (Save $30)
  • Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel starting at $54.97 (Save up to 38%)
  • Cabela’s Action Tail Fat Grub for $3.18 (Save 20%)
  • Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $135.99 (Save $34)
  • Lew’s KVD Baitcast Reel for $114.98 (Save $35)

Other Gear

  • Cabela’s Knife and Multi-Tool Combo for $10 (Save $5)
  • Cabela’s #5 Meat Grinder for $69.98 (Save $30)
  • Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch for $299.98 (Save $100)
  • 10-Person Cabin Tent for $149.98 (Save $110)
  • Cabela’s Ammo Can for $10 (Save $10)
  • Sitka Timber Pack for $191.20 (Save $47.80)
  • PRO Series Hunting Vest for $158.40 (Save $39.60)

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The Best Black Friday Ammo Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ammo is expensive, but we’re preaching to the choir here. You can alleviate that stress on your wallet by shopping the Black Friday ammo deals. Granted, you’re not going to get the doorbuster-style, “Must Go Now!” deals you see everywhere else. Retailers know what they’re selling, so the discounts aren’t jaw-dropping.
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Family Handyman

Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022

Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy