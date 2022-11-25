The 30 Best Black Friday Optics Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your optics can make or break a hunt. Quality glass gives hunters the ability to locate game from a distance. It doesn’t matter if you are chasing deer, elk, caribou, or turkeys—good optics is a must. That’s why we took the time to find the best Black Friday optics deals on binoculars, rangefinders, and spotting scopes (and even red dot sights). We scoured the biggest hunting retailer’s websites to find the best deals on hunting optics. Here is what we found.

Sitewide Sales

Cabela’s: Save up to $200 on optics at Cabela’s from brands like Leupold, Bushnell, and Vortex.

Maven: Get 25% off all C Series optics now through December 31.

Binocular Deals

Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)

Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars for $211.98 (Save $28)

Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $200)

Maven C.1 Binoculars for $320 (Save $80)

Maven C.2 Binoculars for $180 (Save $45)

Maven C.3 Binoculars for $380 (Save $95)

Maven C.4 Binoculars for $560 (Save $140)

Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD 12×52 Binoculars for $229 (Save $60)

Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD 10×52 Binoculars for $219 (Save $50)

Rangefinder Deals

Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)

Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)

Leupold RX-2800 TBR/W Rangefinder for $499.99 (Save $100)

Scope Deals

Sightmark Wraith HD Digital Rifle Scope for $399.98-$499.99 (Save up to 20% off)

Cabela’s Covenant Rifle Scope for $149.98 (Save $100)

Cabela’s Intensity LR Rifle Scope for $199.98 (Save $100)

Maven CRS.1 3-12X40 Scope for $360 (Save $90)

Maven CRS.2 4-16X44 for $440 (Save $110)

Vortex Viper PST 6-24×50 EBR MOA Riflescope for $499 (Save $300)

Bushnell Banner 2 4-12×40 DOA Quick Ballistic Riflescope for $69.99 (Save $45)

Spotting Scopes Deals

Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)

Maven CS.1A 15-45X65 Spotting Scope for $640 (Save $160)

Maven SC.1S 15-45X65 Spotting Scope for $640 (Save $160)

Gosky 20-60×80 Dual Focusing ED Spotting Scope for $295.95 (Save $74)

Leupold SX-2 Alpine HD 20-60×80 Angled Spotting Scope for $429.99 ($70)

Vortex Razor HD 20-60×85 Spotting Scope for $1,099 (Save $100)

Cabela’s Krotos HD Spotting Scope starting at $489.88 (Save up to 16% off)

