The 10 Best Black Friday Air Gun Deals of 2022 You Can Still Get

By Amanda Oliver
 5 days ago
Black Friday is a great time to buy air guns, as many top brands are on sale. Whether you want an air pistol, air rifle, or even an air shotgun, you’ll find them all at killer discounts right now. If you’re looking to get in on the trend—or if you’re a veteran air gun enthusiast—we’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday air gun deals below.

Sitewide Sales

  • Airgun Depot: Get 11% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $129 or more.
  • Cabela’s: Save up to $30 on popular air guns during the Cabela’s Black Friday sale.

Air Pistols

Air Rifles

