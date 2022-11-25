The 26 Best Black Friday Hunting Deals of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There is still plenty of time to head into the woods this season—and time to save on gear with Black Friday hunting sales. Waterfowl hunting is in full swing, late deer season will be starting soon, and upland birds are still open across most of the country. That means it isn’t too late to get some new gear for this season. I’ve been searching the web to find the best Black Friday hunting deals out there. This includes sales on optics, guns, clothing, hunting accessories, and more. Keep checking back in here for the best Black Friday hunting deals.
Trail Camera Deals
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- SpyPoint Link Micro Solar LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
- Bushnell 24MP CORE Trail Camera for $120.07 (Save $19)
Knife Deals
- Mossy Oak Survival Hunting Knife with Sheath for $19.99 (Save $10)
- Schrade Frontier with TPE Handle for $30.46 (Save 9.53)
- Kershaw Blur Pocket Knife for $60.07 (Save $13.97)
- Smith & Wesson 7.8-Inch Bowie Knife for $62.94 (Save $24.90)
Optics Deals
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s Covenant Rifle Scope for $149.98 (Save $100)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars for $211.98 (Save $28)
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)
- Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $200)
- Maven C.1 Binoculars for $320 (Save $80)
Gun Deals
- Savage Arms Rascal Hardwood .22LR for $204.99 (Save $25)
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action 12-Gauge for $249.98 (Save $100)
- CVA Cascade, multiple calibers for $629.99 (Save $50)
- Henry Side Gate Lever Action, 45-70 Government for $949.99 (Save $50)
Hunting Apparel Deals
- KUIU Ultra Merino 125 Long Sleeve Crew-T for $49.99 (Save $30)
- KUIU Guide Pant for $129.99 (Save $50)
- Sitka Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Mountain Pants for $156.68 (Save $52.32)
- KUIU Guide DCS Jacket for $179.99 (Save $70)
- Sitka Waterfowl Marsh Series Delta Wading Jacket for $336.68 (Save $112.32)
- Legendary Whitetails Men’s Maplewood Hooded Shirt Jacket for $49.66 (Save $30.33)
