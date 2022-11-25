The Best Deals at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday Sale 2022 You Can Still Get
With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoor gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great equipment—like trail cameras, tents, and more—the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.
The retailer has deals across the site, but it’s a big sale on Sitka that’s headlining the day. Get up to 25% off, or much more on other fine brands. These are our favorite deals at Sportsman’s Warehouse right now.
25% Off Select Sitka Gear
15% Off Treestands
Trail Cameras
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129.99 (Save $80)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $129.99 (Save $80)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.99 (Save $50)
Optics
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars – 10×42 for $139.99 (Save $60)
- Vortex Ranger 1800 Rangefinder for $249.99 (Save $100)
- Vortex Razor HD 20-60x 85 Spotting Scope for $799.99 (Save $200)
- Sig Sauer KILO 3000 BDX Black Edition 10X42mm Binoculars for $899.99 (Save $200)
Guns
- CVA Cascade Bolt-Action Rifle, multiple calibers for $629.99 (Save $50)
- Henry Side Gate Lever Action Rifle, 45-70 Government for $949.99 (Save $50)
- Beretta PX4 Storm Pistol, 9mm for $499.99 (Save $100)
Camping Gear and Grills
- PocketRocket Stove Kit for $82.46 (Save $27.49)
- PocketRocket Stove for $59.96 (Save $20)
- Mr. Heater Big Buddy Portable Gas Heater for $112.49 (Save $37)
- Elixir 2-Person Backpacking Tent for $217.46 (Save $72.49)
- Traeger Pro Series 575 WiFIRE Pellet Grill for $699.99 (Save $200)
Sitka Apparel and Gear
- Sitka Equinox Pants – Elevated II for $149.25 (Save $50)
- Sitka Dakota Vest for $156.75 (Save $53)
- Sitka Dew Point Jacket for $254.25 (Save $85)
- Sitka Delta Jacket for $336.75 (Save $113)
- Sitka Hudson Jacket for $426.75 (Save $143)
