The Best Deals at the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday Sale 2022 You Can Still Get

By Luke Guillory
 5 days ago
Sitka Gear pro Chris Derrick uses a prototype pack to carry a lightweight stand and sticks for a late-season hang-and-hunt. Cosmo Genova

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

With big shopping holidays like Black Friday, it’s always the big retailers that have the best gear. For outdoor gear, it’s no different. If you’re looking for good deals on great equipment—like trail cameras, tents, and more—the Sportsman’s Warehouse Black Friday sale is a must shop.

The retailer has deals across the site, but it’s a big sale on Sitka that’s headlining the day. Get up to 25% off, or much more on other fine brands. These are our favorite deals at Sportsman’s Warehouse right now.

25% Off Select Sitka Gear

15% Off Treestands

Trail Cameras

Optics

Guns

Camping Gear and Grills

Sitka Apparel and Gear

