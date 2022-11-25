12 Best Black Friday Trail Camera Deals of 2022
Everyone loves to buy trail cams. No matter how many you set out, you always feel that
would give you that full coverage. All your problems solved.
Delusions notwithstanding, we all buy trail cams all the time, and the best ones can make all the difference when prepping for a hunt. Thankfully, some of the best models out there are included in this year’s Black Friday festivities, so we’ve got good deals on this list.
These days, our favorite models are cellular because their ease of use is just unmatched. However, there are deals on the old standard memory card models as well, so we’ve included those, and we’re splitting the list along that distinction. Here are the best Black Friday trail camera deals.
Best Cellular Trail Camera Deals
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $20)
- Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)
- Covert Scouting Cameras WC20-A, Verizon for $82.77 (Save $6.55)
- Covert Scouting Cameras WC20-A, AT&T for $85.30 (Save $15.05)
- SpyPoint Link Micro Solar LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
- Stealth Cam Reactor for $139.98 (Save $20)
More Great Trail Camera Deals
- Hawkray Trail Camera 20MP 1080P for $39.99 (Save $30)
- GardePro A3 Trail Camera 24MP 1080P for $58.99 (Save $34)
- Bushnell Trophy Trail Camera, 20MP for $86.16 (Save $43.79)
- Bushnell 24MP CORE Trail Camera for $120.07 (Save $19)
