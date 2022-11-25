The 14 Best Black Friday Scope Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spotted: The best Black Friday scope deals going on right now from brands like Vortex, Leupold, Bushnell, and Maven. Whether you want a new rifle scope or are gifting a sleek spotting scope to the hunter on your list, there are tons of great options at discounted prices right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on scopes going on this Black Friday—some up to $600 off. Don’t hesitate to snag one if you see something you like. The discounts won’t last long.

Best Sitewide Sales

Bushnell: Take 25% off site-wide now through November 27

Cabela’s: Get 50% off site-wide on select scopes

Maven: Get 25% off all C Series optics through December 31

Rifle Scopes

Spotting Scopes

Thermal Scopes