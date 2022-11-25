Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
YAHOO!
K. Walker Collective clothing brand opens storefront in Detroit's Midtown
Even though Ken Walker has walked into his new storefront many times, when he opened the door on Friday morning, it felt like a monumental moment. Walker, 32, is the owner of K. Walker Collective, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand launched in 2018. The Detroit native hosted a preview party at the space Friday night and officially opened the 4161 Cass Ave. storefront Saturday morning.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Detroit News
On the hunt: Buyers hit stores early for Black Friday deals
Westland — Even as retailers pushed Black Friday-style deals for weeks, shoppers still lined up outside their stores early the day after Thanksgiving to capture any other potential savings during this run of historically high inflation. Best Buy's deals started Nov. 20, but customers like Brandon Love, 30, of...
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
Detroit News
Small Business Saturday brings out Pontiac's 'hustlers' spirit'
Pontiac — Small Business Saturday drew residents to downtown Pontiac to support local food trucks, entrepreneurs and artists. Over 50 small businesses were featured across five downtown locations at the event, many with brick and mortar locations, and several without. The historic Flagstar Strand theater in downtown Pontiac bustled with pop-ups offering everything from baked goods to skin care products.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
Local entrepreneurs set to gather for Flint Small Business Saturday
FLINT, MI - Some of the top entrepreneurs in the area will be under one roof on Saturday, Nov. 26. I’m Building Something Consulting, LLC will celebrate the 6th annual “Flint Small Business Saturday” at 460 West Atherton Rd. in Flint’s Word of Life Christian Church from noon to 5 p.m.
bridgedetroit.com
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to landing gear doors issue, strands passengers
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
Tv20detroit.com
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
Tv20detroit.com
Local non-profit that gives aways clothes, toys, household items to kids in need is in need of donations
(WXYZ) — A passion project started by Michigan foster mom Michele Austin has grown into a vital community resource for hundreds of local kids each month. Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade
Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
Soup kitchens, food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac groups team up to distribute donated items
One way the Ascend Foundation is brightening the holidays for area residents is with a giveaway set for Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Pontiac Academy of Excellence. Ascend Foundation’s president and CEO, Kaino Phillips, said his group teamed up with the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership. They were able to get thousands of new items donated for a giveaway. It’s a first time attempt at this type of large-scale effort, he said, calling it the Ascend Foundations first Day of Giving.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
