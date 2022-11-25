Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Colder air setting the table for rounds of heavy snow, chilly rain in the West
Rain and mountain snow will expand in scope across the western United States this week as a vigorous storm system ushers in some much-needed moisture for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that while any rain and snow that falls across the West in the coming days will be beneficial to combat the ongoing drought, a few hazards can still arise.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Causing Severe Thunderstorms, Snow, and Strong Winds Could Hit Central United States This Week, Forecast Warns
Almost a week before November ends, the latest weather forecast warned that a storm could cause severe thunderstorms with snow and strong in the Central United States starting next week. Residents in the Central United States and people near the coastal areas should stay updated with the weather. With just...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Big warm-up precedes a wind burst cold front late in weekend
It looks like we have some remarkable weather coming for early November. We are going to start with a strong warm-up over the next few days. A rapidly strengthening storm system may bring an abrupt burst of wind Saturday night or Sunday. Tuesday through Thursday look like great weather to...
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather To Soak Portions of Sunshine State, Florida This Midweek, Forecast Says
The latest forecast showed that portions of Florida would expect wet weather this midweek. A round of rain showers could unload, affecting holiday travel for the much-awaited Thanksgiving. Residents affected by the wet weather should stay updated if they plan for outdoor activities. They should bring raincoats, jackets or ready...
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
The Front Range Forecast: Warm+ Snow, Cold+Snow
Warm temperatures with an overnight dusting/inch of snow, a very cold and snowy storm for Tuesday. A couple of storms are going to make the end of the Holiday week and start of the workweek interesting. A weak cold front arrives around sunset Saturday and kicks off a brief period of light snow at lower elevations (a Trace to 1.5 inches) and a 1-3 inches in the mountains between about 9pm and 4am Sunday (Figure 1). Light snow totals seem widespread by Sunday morning (Figure 2, the GFS and Figure 3 the NAM).
Comments / 0