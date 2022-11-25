Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
George Groves weight gain and hair transplant discombobulates
Former world boxing champion George Groves caused a stir once again this weekend in an appearance on Channel 5 analyzing Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell. The “Saint” has greatly altered his appearance since his days of fighting Carl Froch in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. His exploits years later in reaching the World Boxing Super Series final and losing to Callum Smith are also noted.
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton embarks on another rebuild and says comebacks are 'what I do best'
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Listen to live coverage from 22:15 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Dillian Whyte is no stranger to knockdowns. "Coming back from defeat or bad situations,...
BBC
Lucy Wildheart: Knee injury forces fighter out of Bethnal Green contest
Lucy Wildheart had to pull out of her fight with Marina Sakharov after injuring her knee while warming up. The Essex-based Swede, 29, was hoping a victory at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday evening would put her back in the picture for a world title shot. She has...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
worldboxingnews.net
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin: Results from London, UK
World Boxing News provides results from London in the United Kingdom as Dillian Whyte faces Jermaine Franklin at heavyweight. Whyte will face undefeated American contender Franklin on his anticipated return to the ring at the OVO Arena, Wembley. ‘The Body Snatcher’ (28-3, 19 KOs) fell short in his challenge for...
BBC
FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three
Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
SB Nation
On This Day (28 November 1998): Sunderland hit Bruce’s Blades for four at Bramall Lane!
When Michael Gray missed that penalty at a dilapidated Wembley Stadium in May 1998 it felt like the end of the World. Following relegation from our first season in the Premier League we moved into our brand-spanking new home, and after a wobbly start, we were flying. In most other seasons, 90 points would have seen us finish in the top two, but Dave Bassett’s Nottingham Forest and Bryan Robson’s Middlesbrough did the business and pipped us to the post.
Comments / 0