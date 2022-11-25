Read full article on original website
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa happy to talk about her abilities
ANKENY — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
ISU economist says key factors contribute to escalating agland prices
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
New state medical director taught family doctors
