Related
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCCI.com
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
kmaland.com
Iowa's Wild Turkeys: A Success Story for Endangered Species
(KMAland) -- Wildlife advocates want more species to have the same survival chances wild turkeys did when they were on the Endangered Species List, not all that long ago. There were no wild turkeys in Iowa for much of the last century, but today, there are enough for two hunting seasons in the state, in spring and fall. Nationwide, roughly 7 million wild turkeys roam free.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
KIMT
What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday
Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
KCCI.com
Chance of showers tonight before colder air settles back in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Light rain possible tonight (mainly SE Iowa) Today's mild sunshine across Iowa will give way to increasing cloud cover overnight. A low pressure center passing by southeast of the state will bring a few light rain showers over parts of central & southeast Iowa late tonight into tomorrow morning, but the rest of Sunday should be mainly dry, just colder and cloudier. A cold front driving through tonight will switch winds around to the north & increase them to 15-20 mph into tomorrow. That means highs only in the low 40s Sunday, with wind chills in the 30s.
KCRG.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Shoppers encouraged to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. All across the country, people are encouraged...
Iowa Bowhunter Arrows 215-Inch Drop-Tine Giant
Sometimes, killing a giant whitetail is the result of looking at a property–even one you’ve hunted all your life–in a different way. That’s exactly what it took for Branden Michel to tag a 215-inch Iowa giant this fall. The 33-year-old Iowan has been hunting his family’s farm since he was 16, and this fall, he was trying to figure out how a huge buck had been moving through the farm when he noticed a spot he’d always dismissed for a stand site. Sure enough, hanging a stand in that spot resulted in a trophy of a lifetime.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Let's see how Iowans fare with GOP in control
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa. This raised some questions as to which party has done the most for Iowans? Iowa used to be ranked #1 in public education in the nation, but now is 16th. Iowa bridges desperately need repair, which party has a plan to do it? Which party has a plan to get high speed internet to rural Iowa families and farmers? Which party wants to help small farms and small hog and cattle producers and not big corporate entities, whose costs are less because they can buy in bulk? Which party wants to help those with student loan debt up to a certain amount to give them a small break? Which party is helping small rural hospitals survive? And the list goes on and on.
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
KCRG.com
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
superhits1027.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa happy to talk about her abilities
ANKENY — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KWQC
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
superhits1027.com
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
DES MOINES — While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the...
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
