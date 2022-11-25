Read full article on original website
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management.
theperrynews.com
Quitline Iowa has plan to help you break nicotine addiction
Many smokers struggle with conflicting feelings about tobacco – they love it, and they hate it. Tobacco is their old friend and their worst enemy. If you’re a tobacco user, there’s a good chance you’d like to quit and have tried before. Quitline Iowa has a...
marijuanamoment.net
Iowa Regulators Recommend Marijuana Task Force Be Formed To Explore Federal Exemption For State’s Medical Program
An Iowa regulatory board has voted to recommend that the legislature create a legal task force to explore seeking an exemption protecting the state’s limited medical cannabis program from federal interference. At a meeting of the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board last week, activist Carl Olsen proposed the task force,...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Iowa AG Tom Miller reaches $42.6M agreement with Teva, Allergan
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has reached a final agreement with two opioid makers that would provide $42.6 million to the state of Iowa and local governments.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Let's see how Iowans fare with GOP in control
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa. This raised some questions as to which party has done the most for Iowans? Iowa used to be ranked #1 in public education in the nation, but now is 16th. Iowa bridges desperately need repair, which party has a plan to do it? Which party has a plan to get high speed internet to rural Iowa families and farmers? Which party wants to help small farms and small hog and cattle producers and not big corporate entities, whose costs are less because they can buy in bulk? Which party wants to help those with student loan debt up to a certain amount to give them a small break? Which party is helping small rural hospitals survive? And the list goes on and on.
weareiowa.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Iowa looks to use opioid settlement to help save those battling addiction
For the Kidds, accountability for the opioid crisis is a step in the right direction. Their son died of fentanyl poisoning when he was almost 17 years old.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
kmaland.com
Iowa to Collect $6 Million Over Google Location-Tracking Practices
(Des Moines) -- Iowa will collect more than $6 million from Google over the internet giant's location-tracking practices. The settlement is part of a multi-state, $390 million lawsuit. The Iowa Attorney General's office has seen an increase in consumer complaints related to online activity, and has devoted more resources to...
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
KCCI.com
'I'm still disturbed by everything': Couple speaks out after $27M malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joseph Dudley and his wife Sarah Dudley are feeling a wide range of emotions after their long-awaited verdict was finally reached. A Polk County jury agreed to award Dudley $27 million for a 2017 misdiagnosis that left him with brain damage. "I'm still disturbed by...
KCRG.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Shoppers encouraged to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. All across the country, people are encouraged...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
iowapublicradio.org
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
wnax.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
