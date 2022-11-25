Read full article on original website
Single-vehicle wreck injures Kan. man south of Concordia
CLOUD COUNTY — A Cawker City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81 Friday afternoon. Cole C. Zobel, 76, of Cawker City, was northbound on U.S. 81 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when the car entered the median, striking a drainage ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The car then went up onto the southbound inside shoulder and back into the median, coming to rest facing north.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Geographical Center of the 48 States in Lebanon Kansas
The Geographical Center of the 48 States is located just two miles from Lebanon, Kansas. The marker can be reached from the city center by turning off U.S. Route 281 and taking a right onto AA Road. The marker is about half a mile from the town center across the road from a picnic ground and a chapel. It's a scenic drive, and many people make the short trip to the center.
Salina's Brown, Beloit's Eilert named K-State Student Ambassadors
By definition, an “ambassador” is a person who represents, speaks for or advertises a particular organization or group of people. However, for Ethan Brown and Elle Eilert, their new role as K-State Student Ambassadors runs much deeper than that simple definition. For them, purple pride is a way...
Garden of Eden in Lucas receives Ruth Arts grant
Lucas' historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts. Honoring the legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced Friday 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two new grants and one legacy fund. The Garden of Eden was honored to be among the fall 2022 recipients with an RDK Art Environments grant.
