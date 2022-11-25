Read full article on original website
Doddie Weir, former Scotland and Lions second-row, dies aged 52
Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions second row, has died aged 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win
Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
Who are the ITV commentators for Cameroon vs Serbia at World Cup 2022?
Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend are the ITV commentators on microphone duties for Cameroon vs Serbia at World Cup 2022
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Yardbarker
Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance
England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
Warren Gatland leading contender to take over from Wayne Pivac as Wales boss
Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced.Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract, the PA news agency understands.It is thought that a number of previously unscheduled meetings involving senior Welsh Rugby Union figures have taken place following an embarrassing home defeat against Georgia eight days ago.And while no decision on Pivac’s future has yet been made – a review of Wales’...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
Yardbarker
England player ratings vs USA: Man United man star of the show in timid England showing
England and the USA played out a disappointing 0-0 draw on Friday night and although the Americans had a solid game plan, Gareth Southgate will be very disappointed in his team’s showing. The Three Lions were very timid going forward and many will be calling for the introduction of...
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
BBC
Elite League: Cardiff Devils 1-2 Coventry Blaze
Cardiff Devils' Elite League title aspirations suffered a blow as Kim Tallberg's overtime goal secured victory for Coventry Blaze at Ice Arena Wales. Cole Sandford put Devils ahead in the first period Tallberg equalised for Blaze a minute later. There would be no further goals the game went into overtime...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jess Fishlock meets Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward
The music of Five, using bribery as a parent and his favourite pub - goalkeeper Danny Ward sits down to chat with Wales' record cap holder Jess Fishlock. Wales face England in their final group game on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Doddie Weir and ‘huge legacy’ of MND battle
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken of the “huge legacy” former team-mate Doddie Weir will have following his death after a battle with motor neurone disease.The Scottish Rugby Union announced on Saturday that Weir, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2016, had died at the age of 52.The former Scotland lock set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a research charity aimed at finding a cure for the disease.Townsend said in a statement from the SRU: “The news of Doddie’s passing is incredibly sad for his family and the whole of Scottish Rugby but it’s also a time...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Phil Foden is key for England, says Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden still has a "big part"...
Who are the BBC commentators for Croatia vs Canada at World Cup 2022?
Steve Wilson and Martin Keown are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for Croatia vs Canada at World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has said that he is ready to "step up" following his country's disappointing performance in 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday (25 November). "I think everyone's ready and I'm raring to go. Training has been good for the lads that haven't had as many minutes", Rashford said at a press conference on Sunday (27 November). England play Wales on Tuesday (29 November) in a crucial game to decide the fate of Group B.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
