Detroit, MI

bridgedetroit.com

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park

A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shop local during the Holiday Market at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local shopping destination right in Ferndale – The Rust Belt Market. It's a place where you might just find the perfect holiday present. "The Rust Belt is an elevated flea market. We are home to over 30 shops," said Tiffany Best, co-owner of The Rust Belt Market. "We have a creative vibe in here; very eclectic, curated collections."
FERNDALE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
swmichigandining.com

Toarmina’s Pizza & Burrito Joint (Ann Arbor South)

Alright. I’m getting closer to Kalamazoo…but not really. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. We worked all day Tuesday, well in to the night then worked all day Wednesday as well. We got done around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. My co-worker drove himself to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swmichigandining.com

Rocco’s Italian Deli

Yeah…I’m still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I’ve spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

After $21M sale, Ann Arbor high-rise could see new life as hotel, short-term rentals

ANN ARBOR, MI — Twenty years after welcoming its first occupants, a downtown Ann Arbor high-rise near the corner of Main and William streets may be put to new use. A new owner who paid millions to buy a large portion of the space inside the Ashley Mews high-rise at 414 S. Main St. is seeking changes to regulations for the building, which was approved over two decades ago as part of a planned unit development with special PUD zoning.
ANN ARBOR, MI

