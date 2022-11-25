EUM Church is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday. This global day of giving invites individuals to celebrate the holiday season by giving back and creating change in their communities and their world. Together, we can make a difference! This Giving Tuesday, EUM will direct all donations to Next Step Helps. Next Step Helps is a ministry that comes alongside members of our community who are facing financial needs. So far this year we’ve helped over 200 Darke County families and have given over $8,000 in assistance. Please consider giving a special gift to Next Step Helps— it’s the perfect gift for those that need a helping hand.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO