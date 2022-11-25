Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kc.edu
Kettering College: Higher Education on Kettering Health Main Campus
Have you ever driven by Kettering College and wondered what we do here? Some people think since we’re attached to Kettering Health Main Campus that we deliver continuing education for currently employed healthcare workers. Others have lived in the Dayton area for years and admitted they’re not sure what Kettering College is, but they have noticed it as they drive to a doctor’s visit at Kettering Health.
countynewsonline.org
John A. Goodpaster
John A. Goodpaster, 59, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville. He was born on December 29, 1962, in Greenville, to the late Mac and Juanita (Funk) Goodpaster. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley...
countynewsonline.org
David E. Niley
David E. Niley, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully during the early hours of Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. He was born on April 4, 1937, to the late John Niley, Jr. and Dorothy (Warvel) Niley. In addition to his parents, Dave...
countynewsonline.org
Lois J. Besecker
May 9, 1953 – November 24, 2022. Lois J. Besecker, age 69, of Bradford, Ohio passed away during the early hours on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, Ohio. Lois was born on May 9, 1953, in Greenville, to the late Wilbur and...
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
countynewsonline.org
Heavy Equipment & Ag Consignment Auction – 12/10 – Greenville
What: Tractors, Construction Equipment, Combines & Heads, Planters, Tillage Equipment, Misc Ag Equipment, Semis and Grain Trucks, Trailers and Semi Trailers, Vehicles, Skidsteer & Tractor Attachments, Misc Industrial & Shop, Power Tools & Shop Equipment.
countynewsonline.org
Gary L Jay
DECEMBER 8, 1943 – NOVEMBER 23, 2022. Gary L. Jay, age 78 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 3:24 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Darke County, Ohio on December 8, 1943 he was a son to the late Otho & Ethel Mae (Baumgardner) Jay. Gary had worked for Hobart Bro’s in Troy, Ohio and retired in 2009. He was an avid sports fan, and above all, a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Lloyd, Carl, Raymond, and Bill Jay: sisters Betty (Paul) Weider; Evelyn (Bill) Warner.
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
countynewsonline.org
EUM Church participates in Giving Tuesday
EUM Church is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday. This global day of giving invites individuals to celebrate the holiday season by giving back and creating change in their communities and their world. Together, we can make a difference! This Giving Tuesday, EUM will direct all donations to Next Step Helps. Next Step Helps is a ministry that comes alongside members of our community who are facing financial needs. So far this year we’ve helped over 200 Darke County families and have given over $8,000 in assistance. Please consider giving a special gift to Next Step Helps— it’s the perfect gift for those that need a helping hand.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday...
1 injured after shooting in Springfield near Holiday in the City event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after being shot in Springfield on Friday. According to a release, one person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf says, “Officers are continuing to gather information at this time, and our investigation is very fluid.” Springfield officials […]
1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot
DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
