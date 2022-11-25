Read full article on original website
Wright State Rural Family Residency Program receives accreditation
The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, in collaboration with Miami Valley Hospital, Family Health Services of Darke County and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville, is working to address a shortage of physicians in rural Ohio communities through its newly accredited Rural Family Residency Program. The residency program’s goal is...
Support the Arts this #GivingTuesday
DCCA was a beneficiary of last year’s giving, and is once again participating in Giving Tuesday when donations can be made online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org as well as by calling DCCA at 937-547-0908 or stopping by the office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Donations of $25 or over will earn the benefits accorded to all membership donations. Another organization supporting the arts, Darke County Endowment for the Arts will match Giving Tuesday donations to DCCA up to $1000.
Joanne K Hoblit
SEPTEMBER 29, 1943 – NOVEMBER 19, 2022. JoAnne K. Hoblit, age 79 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 12:26 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center, Greenville. Born in Middletown, Ohio on September 29, 1943 she was a daughter to the late Jack M. & Pauline (Harp) Walker. JoAnne graduated in Franklin, Ohio in 1961. She had been a life-long homemaker, and had also worked as a waitress at The Wagon Wheel, and at GTI for 13 years. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching lifetime and hallmark movies, and being with her favorite grand-dog “Shadow”. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Dixie Lassiter and a daughter in infancy Theresa Kern.
Lowell Gene Wetzel
JULY 8, 1940 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Lowell Gene Wetzel age 82, of Arcanum passed away at 10:30 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare in Greenville. Gene was born July 8, 1940, in Darke County to the late Jasper & Mary (Fisherback) Wetzel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Fred, Ralph, Carl, Duane and Don Wetzel.
Mary Ann Caldwell
JUNE 18, 1948 – NOVEMBER 25, 2022. Mary Ann Caldwell, age 74, of Greenville passed away at 12:32 am on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Mary Ann was born June 18, 1948, in Greenville to the late Rome & Francis Lantz. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lowell, John, and David Lantz; sister, Jean Shepherd; and niece, Claudia Shepherd.
UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation
TROY – (November 2022) — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the...
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — One man is in custody and another is at large following a break-in at a residence in Bethel Township last week. >>‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving. Ronald J. Blair, 39, of Dayton was arrested while in...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
Middletown PD: Missing teen has been found
Police recommended that people check their porch cameras to see if she was in their neighborhood.
19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
Huber Heights Police take father into custody in connection to son’s shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family dispute on Thanksgiving ended in shots fired. Huber Heights Police took a father into custody in connection to his son’s shooting. Crews responded to the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities told our 2NEWS crew on scene the […]
Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County
CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 50 – 33
Our Lady Hawks get a good win over Fort Recovery by a score of 50 – 33. This win breaks a long losing streak vs FR and gets our girls back on track improving our record to 2-1 on the season. Leading the way for the Lady Hawks:. Taylee...
