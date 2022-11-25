ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Lego's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on gifts for kids and adults alike

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi0hU_0jNG2f3100

Black Friday weekend has officially arrived, which means the Black Friday music deals are in full flow. If you're looking for something fun for kids and grown-ups alike, however, you could do a lot worse than check out some of the Black Friday deals Lego currently have listed on their site.

There are dozens of decent potential Christmas gifts on offer, including characters and sets based on everything from Transformers and Avengers to Super Mario Bros. and even Formula 1.

One of our favourites is this awesome Optimus Prime figure which has 20% off right now, taking it down from £159.99 to £127.99 . And if you’re in the US, the same Lego Transformer is down from $179.99 to $152.99 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcFvw_0jNG2f3100

Lego Cyber sales event: Black Friday discounts
Whether you're a seasoned Lego collector or looking to find a fun Christmas gift for a young relative, there are some very cool things on offer in Lego's Black Friday sale this year.  Take a look and see if anything catches your eye.

View Deal

One of the instantly coolest things we've spotted is this Lego Batman cowl based on the classic 60s TV series starring Adam West. Not only is it tricky to find elsewhere (and, as Lego themselves note, retiring soon), but it's had 30% slashed from the RRP in the UK and 20% off in the US.

Another unique set on offer - and one that will delight rock 'n' roll fans - is this Elvis Presley portrait and we had a sniff around, and this definitely seems to be the best price for this particular set (unlike, for instance, the Lego Rolling Stones logo, which is also on sale but can be currently found cheaper via Amazon .)

If you're looking for something solely for the kids, you could do a lot worse than this cute and clever Punk Pirate BeatBox set, which interacts with a special app to create music videos. At 50% off its original price, it's good value at £8.99 in the UK (though we can't promise you won't want to just keep it for yourself once you've had a play around).

If you're looking for more Black Friday deals, then take a look at our guides below where you'll find some brilliant bargains.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets

Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy