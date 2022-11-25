Read full article on original website
Madison wins third straight region football title
Whether prevailing by scores that are close or lopsided, the Madison Warhawks for three straight seasons now have won region-tournament championship games. On Nov. 26, top-seed and host Madison (10-3) won its 10th straight game by defeating the second-seeded Centreville Wildcats (10-3), 22-7, in the 6D Northern Region high-school football final played in Vienna. The region title was Madison’s third in a row and fifth in program history.
Potomac School tennis teams second in state
After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons. This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.
APS students win accolades for musical prowess
Henry Price, a student at Washington-Liberty High School, has been named to the All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble in the trombone section, and performed at the Virginia Music Educators’ state convention in Richmond on Nov. 17. In addition, Josephine Hoey of Wakefield High School (first violin); Solange Gallina of Washingon-Liberty High...
McLean High sports boosters to host holiday bazaar
The annual Highlander Holiday Bazaar put on by McLean High School’s athletic boosters will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. “We will have many returning and new vendors selling everything from scented soap, jewelry, candles, beauty products, scarves, hair bows, home décor and lots more – tons of unique gifts,” organizers said.
Another piece of Columbia Pike transportation upgrade completed
Local and regional leaders recently marked the completion of two more segments of what is called the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project. County officials, local community leaders, representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and artist Donald Lipski gathered at the base of Lipski’s sculpture, The Pike, to mark the occasion, which represented the culmination of two years of construction on Columbia Pike between the county line east to South Four Mile Run Drive. For those keeping score, it was designated as Segments H and I of the initiative.
Missing Middle could be gift that keeps on giving in Arlington politics
“Was It a Romp or a Wake-Up Call for Democrats?” was the question plastered across the front page of the first edition of the Sun Gazette that rolled off the presses in the wake of the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board election. If the Arlington County Democratic Committee is...
Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean
Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 in the fifth year of Weichert’s local participation in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program. “The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity for us to give back to the...
Symphony, ballet organizations teaming up on ‘Nutcracker’
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company are teaming up to present their sixth collaborative production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17-18 at 4 p.m. each day at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts. More than 50 dancers and students ranging in age from 7...
Police: Pair of robbers get away with cash drawer
On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said. The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on foot. The suspects are described as males of unknown...
Police: Loss-prevention officer detains alleged thief
On Nov. 22 at 3:39 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said. The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention officers, during which he attempted to push past them, police said. A brief...
Hospital group aims to focus on women’s health in new facility
A 22,000-square-foot facility dedicated to women’s health will be part of the new outpatient pavilion of VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) when the new structure opens next year. “Women disproportionately put off preventive services during the COVID-19 pandemic – that’s why is is important that we help women maintain...
