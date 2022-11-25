Read full article on original website
Control Engineering
Developing a sustainable SCADA solution for global agribusiness
Creating a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system when sustainability is a factor can be a challenge. CHS Pipelines and Terminals – a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers, and cooperatives across the US – took this challenge head-on. CHS was using a legacy SCADA system...
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: November 21-27, 2022
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered System Integrator of the Year winners, sustainable 5G and PLC programming. Links to each article below. Integrator companies Eosys, NorthWind Technical Services and George T. Hall are recognized for their outstanding achievements. 2023 System integrator of the Year, Eosys,...
Control Engineering
Integrating a DCS into an existing process cell
A pharmaceutical company commissioned a control system for a process cell, but needed an overhaul of their system. The migration provided the plant with the necessary functionality and achieved qualification and validation. Process manufacturing insights. A pharmaceutical company wanted to integrate a control system into an existing process cell, but...
Control Engineering
Process sensors and advanced analytics efficacy
Process sensors are evolving to provide predictive analytics for process and equipment monitoring. Two examples show how process sensors were able to help users predict failure before they occurred. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help users gather more sophisticated data from process sensors for better insights. Process sensors...
Control Engineering
Smart Motor Sensor (SMS)
ADI OtoSense Smart Motor Sensor (SMS) is artificial intelligence (AI) based, high-performance predictive maintenance platform for electric motors. It monitors the condition of your electric motors by combining best-in-class sensing technologies with leading-edge data analysis. ADI OtoSense SMS detects anomalies and defects in equipment, enabling you to forecast maintenance cycles and avoid unplanned downtime.
Control Engineering
Automation Experience (AX)
Festo introduces the Festo Automation Experience (AX), a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform for predictive maintenance, predictive quality, and energy optimization. Using advanced analytics, Festo AX maps data to learn a component, machine, product, or energy system’s healthy state. Festo AX provides actionable information to correct anomalies when data begins trending out of normal.
