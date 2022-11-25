ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

sungazette.news

Three players win W-L football team awards

Senior two-way starting lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ Most Valuable Player for the third straight season at the high-school football team’s recent postseason banquet. Hughes was also chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year this past season. His play helped W-L...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Potomac School tennis teams second in state

After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons. This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.
POTOMAC, VA
sungazette.news

Madison wins third straight region football title

Whether prevailing by scores that are close or lopsided, the Madison Warhawks for three straight seasons now have won region-tournament championship games. On Nov. 26, top-seed and host Madison (10-3) won its 10th straight game by defeating the second-seeded Centreville Wildcats (10-3), 22-7, in the 6D Northern Region high-school football final played in Vienna. The region title was Madison’s third in a row and fifth in program history.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Royal visit helps inaugurate Westwood’s ‘court tennis’ effort

Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Symphony, ballet organizations teaming up on ‘Nutcracker’

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company are teaming up to present their sixth collaborative production of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17-18 at 4 p.m. each day at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts. More than 50 dancers and students ranging in age from 7...
FAIRFAX, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington NAACP taps leadership for 2023

The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

MPA prepares to open winter exhibitions

McLean Project for the Arts will open its winter exhibitions on Dec. 9, with an opening reception that evening from 7 to 9 p.m. “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works” will feature works from YungKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park and Kristina Penhoet in the Emerson Gallery.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Public-media group, county ink deal on Shirlington-area space

Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Hospital group aims to focus on women’s health in new facility

A 22,000-square-foot facility dedicated to women’s health will be part of the new outpatient pavilion of VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) when the new structure opens next year. “Women disproportionately put off preventive services during the COVID-19 pandemic – that’s why is is important that we help women maintain...
sungazette.news

Another piece of Columbia Pike transportation upgrade completed

Local and regional leaders recently marked the completion of two more segments of what is called the Columbia Pike Multimodal Street Improvements project. County officials, local community leaders, representatives from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and artist Donald Lipski gathered at the base of Lipski’s sculpture, The Pike, to mark the occasion, which represented the culmination of two years of construction on Columbia Pike between the county line east to South Four Mile Run Drive. For those keeping score, it was designated as Segments H and I of the initiative.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Weichert office doing its part to keep Route 123 clean

Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 in the fifth year of Weichert’s local participation in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program. “The Adopt-a-Highway program offers a great opportunity for us to give back to the...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Loss-prevention officer detains alleged thief

On Nov. 22 at 3:39 p.m., a man entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying, Arlington police said. The suspect was confronted by loss-prevention officers, during which he attempted to push past them, police said. A brief...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Pair of robbers get away with cash drawer

On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said. The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on foot. The suspects are described as males of unknown...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

