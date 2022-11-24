Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
clevelandmagazine.com
The Epic of d.a.levy
D.a.levy wanted to give Cleveland great poems about itself. Instead, prosecutors charged him with distributing obscene literature in 1966. Decades after his death, the most Cleveland of Cleveland writers is as popular as ever. SOMETIMES CITY i walk at dawn. past the trucks parked. on the cold mornings edge. of...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rekindle, Jews of Color to feature Nissim Black at Grog Shop Dec. 17
Cleveland-based Rekindle Fellowship is partnering with Jews of Color Cleveland and Wynnewood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis to host a Nissim Black concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Black is a rap artist and Black Orthodox Jew. He and his wife first married in...
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
Greater Cleveland’s largest non-profits, ranked 1 to 100 based on annual revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Like people and businesses, non-profits took a hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. However, out of the more than 2,900 non-profits in Greater Cleveland, 100 still managed to generate more than $15 million in revenue, according to the latest federal tax documents. Four organizations...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
clevelandmagazine.com
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
WKYC
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
’Tis the season for Handmade Treasures in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS – Seasonal popup shop Handmade Treasures has returned for its third year in Middleburg Heights, offering shoppers creative options and saving them time when searching for unique, handcrafted gifts. Located next to Petco at 6879 Southland Drive in Southland Shopping Center, 60 merchants – 15 of which...
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
Cleveland church provides hot meal for dozens on Thanksgiving Day
This Thanksgiving, the community is thankful for one local church, who is donating their time and resources to keep them fed.
Holidays are for latkes, learn how from Chef Jeremy Umansky: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Indulge your family this holiday season with your homemade potato pancakes. That would be the ones you learned how to make at Latkepalooza with Chef Jeremy Umansky 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Park Synagogue East Kitchen, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Chef Umansky will demonstrate his technique in making his legendary latkes at his restaurant, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown area. And, yes you will be able to sample the finished product. The cost of the cooking class is $10 for Park Synagogue members and $15 for guests. Proceeds will benefit US Together to help refugee families have a brighter holiday. Prepaid reservations are due by Dec. 7 at parksynagogue.org. Contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Who are the Guardians’ internal candidates for the starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Since Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac struggled last season, who...
