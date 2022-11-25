Read full article on original website
Related
This $3 tool helped me clean my bathroom in seconds
If cleaning the bathroom is a chore, check out this simple hack that will cut your time in half.
How to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner
If your carpets look worse for wear, follow these three simple steps to clean carpets — and you don’t even need a steam cleaner
homedit.com
How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing
Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
Clayton News Daily
Bissell's Mega-Popular Portable Carpet Cleaner Is $25 Off for Early Black Friday
While they add joy to your life, pets have a funny way of...completely wrecking your carpets. Messes, mud, and more can leave you with ugly stains that can be tough to get out with spot treatments. You have a few options in that situation: Hire a pricey professional to clean your carpets, learn to deal with it, or invest in your own carpet cleaner.
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
Tree Hugger
How to Clean Wood Floors and Furniture in 5 Steps
Cleaning the wooden surfaces in your home is an annoying but necessary habit that prolongs the quality of furniture and floors. Of course, wood is one of the trickier materials to clean because of its aversion to water. So, many turn to commercial wood cleaning products brimming with harsh chemicals, unbeknownst to the buyer.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Joy-Con Battery
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are each fitted with a reliable battery. But like anything else in life, they won't last forever. If something goes wrong with either of your Joy-Con batteries while they are under warranty, you can send them back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced.
makeuseof.com
Save Up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 This Black Friday
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet is on sale this Black Friday and this is the lowest price we've ever seen this model on Amazon!. You'll...
BHG
This Powerful Air Purifier Can Cover Up to 500 Square Feet—and It’s 63% Off for Black Friday
Living in the city, I rely on an air purifier for peace of mind. Having previously lived in the countryside and by the ocean, urban living invited new concerns of pollution and germs. As an asthmatic, my lungs are generally sensitive, and my skin was suddenly breaking out nonstop. I huffed and puffed (literally) over whether or not to buy an air purifier, dissuaded by the price and uncertain necessity. Plenty of people lived and breathed in the same air as me with no problem. Still, when I finally bought the appliance, my quality of life surely and subtly increased—and I was immensely grateful.
realhomes.com
The Proscenic P11 Smart vacuum is a worthy buy for anyone with roommates
We've been testing the Proscenic P11 smart vacuum cleaner for a good few weeks now, using it to clean pet hair, kitchen crumbs, and anything else you can imagine finding on the floors of a two-bedroom apartment that sees guests traipsing in and out. Why the Proscenic P11? At a...
TODAY.com
Save up to $500 on mattresses and bedding this Black Friday from brands like Casper and Sleep Number
Is it time to replace your mattress? As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. So, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade, now that major sales are happening at the biggest brands in bedding. Whether you prefer a soft mattress that feels like you're quite literally sleeping on cloud nine or you prefer a firm mattress with little to no bounce, you're sure to find one in this guide.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Headphone & Earbud Deals
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Headphones give us the chance to listen to our favorite music wherever we go without bothering everyone else. Many of them even give us the chance to chat with our friends while we're on the go, which is pretty awesome. Whether you love a great pair of earbuds or you prefer over-the-head headphones, that's up to you, but we have a little bit of everything on our list of the best Black Friday deals.
realhomes.com
The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday
If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
makeuseof.com
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
realhomes.com
I tried Henry's cordless cousin and it's honestly brilliant in more ways than one
You heard it here first: Everybody's favourite vacuum cleaner is now available in a cordless stick version. The Henry Quick — otherwise known as the Henry cordless vacuum — from Numatic gives all other stick vacuums a run for their money, offering incredible suction and an impressive battery life all for less than £300. This vacuum cleaner is great for all households, whether they're busy, quiet, kid-friendly or pet-friendly homes. It'll soon be added to our best vacuum cleaners guide as our number one pick, and if we're being honest: It's going to be hard to beat.
The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best? It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was […]
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping Up and Down
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Is your mouse scroll wheel always jumping up and down and making it hard to control the cursor when you scroll? An ill-fitting scroll wheel can easily ruin your gaming experience (or work productivity). Most often, the mouse encoder causes your mouse scroll to be unstable and jumpy. In some cases, the scroll wheel itself is to blame.
hunker.com
How to Clean an Air Mattress
When you have family or friends visiting from out of town, you don't want to leave them sleeping on a dirty, smelly air mattress. While you may be stressing about finding out how to clean an air mattress before your guests arrive, the good news is that the cleaning process is relatively simple and quick — much easier than cleaning an innerspring or memory foam mattress. These easy steps can get your air mattress looking its best in no time.
Comments / 0