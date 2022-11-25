The 130+ best Black Friday deals available in Detroit and beyond

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is finally here. Our editors at Reviewed are shopping for the best products all year long, and this year, we're live tracking the best deals with the biggest price drops. Whether you’re scouring for some new smart tech, coveted kitchen gadgets or a new mattress, expect to save and save big. Right now, you can find Black Friday discounts from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

►Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal

►Black Friday and Cyber Monday: The 105+ best Black Friday sales at Amazon, lululemon, Best Buy, and Samsung

Top 10 best Black Friday 2022 deals

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $120) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01) Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80) lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50) Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175) AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50) Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $79 (Save $250) iRobot Roomba j7+ for $589 at Amazon (Save $210.99)

The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals

Deals on LG, TCL, Vizio and more

Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 at Walmart (Save $28.88)

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $029.99 at Amazon (Save $160)

LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $339.99 at BJ's Wholesale Club (Save $60)

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 at Amazon (Save $300)

Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $60)

LG C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV from $895.50 at Amazon (Save $101.49)

Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $900)

Sony 83-Inch A90J Smart OLED 4K UHD TV for $4,798 at Crutchfield (Save $1,200)

The best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals

Major savings on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads

Apple TV 4K 2021 at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $100)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)

Apple 2021 iPad Mini from $399.99 at Amazon (Save $32 to $99.01)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)

Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $551 at Amazon (Save $48 to $50)

Apple 2020 MacBook Air for $799 at Amazon (Save $200)

Apple 2022 13-Inch Macbook Pro from $1,149 at Amazon (Save $150)

Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,599 at Amazon (Save $400)

Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,999 at Amazon (Save $500)

The best Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 from $44.99 at Amazon (Save $45)

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-Inch HD Laptop Celeron N4020 at Best Buy for $79 (Save $60)

Lenovo 8-Inch 32GB Tab M8 (3rd Generation) for $79 at Walmart (Save $40)

Lenovo 11.6-Inch 64GB Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook for $99 at Best Buy (Save $80)

Asus 14-Inch 64GB 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $179 at Best Buy (Save $200)

Lenovo 14-Inch 128GB Ideapad 3i FHD Laptop for $229 at Walmart (Save $100)

HP 15.6-Inch 256GB ENVY x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)

Microsoft 12.3-Inch 128GB Surface Pro 7+ for $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $330)

Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $899.99 (Save $500)

The best Black Friday 2022 appliance deals

Major savings on LG, Maytag, GE