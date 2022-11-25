Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's big-screen foldable phone has had a massive price cut for Black Friday
Save £610 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Amazon
ZDNet
Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday
If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
Digital Trends
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday
Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
Cyber Monday Motorola deals make them finally worth buying
We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones we could find, including the Moto G Stylus, Power, Edge, Edge+, and Razr 5G.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap tablet but Samsung is supporting it like any other. This MediaTek-powered tablet has an Android 12 update ready to install and comes with 3GB of RAM.
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $799 MacBook Air and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. We are stuffed with Black Friday laptop deals like a turkey on Thanksgiving, but we are here to help you sort through the sales and find the best values. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Android Authority
Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals
There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
IGN
The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More
Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model
Kacper Skrzypek has shared new details about the Redmi K60 series, one of two upcoming smartphone series that Xiaomi has in development. According to Skrzypek, Xiaomi has developed three Redmi K60 series models, with Xiaomi having already certified one model with the 3C in China earlier this month. Thought to be the Redmi K60, Skrzypek alleges that Xiaomi also plans to release the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E, with the latter appearing to have no direct predecessor.
Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity
The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals of 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
notebookcheck.net
Giant Sony Xperia 1 V or new Xperia Ultra model hit rumor mill for 2023 but translated source wildly hints at foldable Xperia phone
There have already been some wild rumors flying around about the 2023 Xperia lineup and we now have a simple alleged leak, which apparently comes from the Chinese site Weibo, that has sparked considerable speculation about what Sony might have in mind. The text does hint that either the Sony Xperia 1 V will have a huge display or that the Japanese manufacturer might reintroduce its Xperia Ultra smartphones. However, machine translation of the Chinese text does throw up an intriguing word in some cases: “flip”.
ZDNet
The 30 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online, and throughout the entire weekend. Also: Live blog: The absolute best Black...
laptopmag.com
PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 in early Cyber Monday deal — special color options available!
Black Friday deals may be slowing down, but the Cyber Monday deals are already rolling in! Now, the PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and there are special color options available!. Right now, the PS5 DualSense is just $49, which is down from the...
Comments / 0