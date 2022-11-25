Read full article on original website
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
makeuseof.com
How to Find and Change Your DNS Server on Linux
DNS servers are one of the most basic yet crucial parts of the internet infrastructure. Whenever you type a domain name into your browser, a DNS server translates that name into an IP (Internet Protocol) address. Your browser then uses that address to locate and connect to the site you want to visit.
makeuseof.com
Why Restarting Your Smartphone Fixes (Most) Problems
Whenever you tell someone that you have a problem with your phone or any other technology, the first question they'll likely ask is, "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" This can seem irritating, as it's very general advice. But is there any truth within this alleged quick fix, or is it nothing more than tech lore?
makeuseof.com
New Play Store Update Introduces App Archiving to Help Save Space on Your Phone
Back in March, Google announced plans to bring the idea of app archiving to the Play Store. It was a system that would allow you to save space on your phone by removing apps without losing the data in them.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Install the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows? Try These 7 Fixes
Microsoft PC Manager is a maintenance app that lets you optimize your system performance. It offers superfast malware removal, a one-click speed boost, and a full computer security check. At the time of writing, the app is in open beta. Therefore, it's very common to face issues with it.
makeuseof.com
4 Must-Have Extensions for a More Complete GNOME Experience
For some people, GNOME extensions have a reputation for being necessary to change or un-do the design choices the GNOME team has made over the past decade. But if you love the default GNOME experience, does that mean extensions aren't for you?
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
We almost can't believe this gaming PC comes with an RTX 3080 and 3TB of storage for $1,499
The Auros Model X is a powerful bundle with a not-so-big price tag.
makeuseof.com
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Black Friday is out of the way, so let's make room for Cyber Monday. Now's the time to get your hands on some extra discounts, to grab the best deals you possibly can ahead of the holiday season, preparing for all those gifts you need to give out to loved ones or to yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Peacock
Audio descriptions are an excellent tool for those who are visually impaired or otherwise wish to hear verbal accounts of what is happening on screen. The streaming platform Peacock has audio descriptions available for both paid subscription holders as well as free account holders.
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Joy-Con Battery
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are each fitted with a reliable battery. But like anything else in life, they won't last forever. If something goes wrong with either of your Joy-Con batteries while they are under warranty, you can send them back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced.
makeuseof.com
How to Capture Gameplay on Windows With Intel Graphics Command Center
Want to relive your awesome gaming moments over and over again or share them with your friends? While you can use the Xbox Game Bar on Windows to record gameplay, you can also use the Intel Graphics Command Center if you like. It's quite easy to do, and we're going to show you how.
Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm
The information security landscape is rapidly changing in response to quantum computing technology, which is capable of cracking modern encryption techniques in minutes, but a promising US government encryption algorithm for the post-quantum world was just cracked in less than an hour thanks to a decades-old math theorem. In July...
makeuseof.com
bat: A Modern Alternative to the Classic Linux cat Command
The cat utility predates Linux, but you might wonder if there's something better than this standard utility. If you want to examine files in Linux, there's a newer utility named bat that you might be interested in.
makeuseof.com
Two Quick Ways to Improve Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Performance Issues
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released with controversial performance issues. Problems with graphical glitches, frame rate drops, hard crashes, and even save file corruptions plagued the game's launch.
makeuseof.com
iPad (9th Generation) vs. iPad (10th Generation): Do You Need the Newest iPad?
Apple has been pretty consistent in updating its entry-level iPad every year. The update typically consists of a minor spec bump while maintaining the same price.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping Up and Down
Is your mouse scroll wheel always jumping up and down and making it hard to control the cursor when you scroll? An ill-fitting scroll wheel can easily ruin your gaming experience (or work productivity). Most often, the mouse encoder causes your mouse scroll to be unstable and jumpy. In some cases, the scroll wheel itself is to blame.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Set Up Windows Sandbox in Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11 features multiple virtualization solutions out of the box. While Hyper-V is an excellent tool, Windows Sandbox is an easy alternative to Windows virtual machines. It lets you run untrusted apps in an isolated environment without the hassle of setting up a complete virtualization tool.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Headphone & Earbud Deals
Headphones give us the chance to listen to our favorite music wherever we go without bothering everyone else. Many of them even give us the chance to chat with our friends while we're on the go, which is pretty awesome. Whether you love a great pair of earbuds or you prefer over-the-head headphones, that's up to you, but we have a little bit of everything on our list of the best Black Friday deals.
