Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Let's see how Iowans fare with GOP in control
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa. This raised some questions as to which party has done the most for Iowans? Iowa used to be ranked #1 in public education in the nation, but now is 16th. Iowa bridges desperately need repair, which party has a plan to do it? Which party has a plan to get high speed internet to rural Iowa families and farmers? Which party wants to help small farms and small hog and cattle producers and not big corporate entities, whose costs are less because they can buy in bulk? Which party wants to help those with student loan debt up to a certain amount to give them a small break? Which party is helping small rural hospitals survive? And the list goes on and on.
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
kmaland.com
Iowa's Wild Turkeys: A Success Story for Endangered Species
(KMAland) -- Wildlife advocates want more species to have the same survival chances wild turkeys did when they were on the Endangered Species List, not all that long ago. There were no wild turkeys in Iowa for much of the last century, but today, there are enough for two hunting seasons in the state, in spring and fall. Nationwide, roughly 7 million wild turkeys roam free.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
hamburgreporter.com
For Iowa’s deer hunters, the wait is nearly over: Shotgun deer season begins Dec. 3
Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing statewide, so hunters should expect to see numbers similar to last...
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
wnax.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
98.1 KHAK
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
Weather Why: Lake Effect Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lake effect snow is a pretty rare phenomenon in central Iowa, and when it does happen it’s usually pretty minimal. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how lake effect snow forms and why it’s uncommon in Iowa.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
