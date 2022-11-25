ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’

