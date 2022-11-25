ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls

(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
CBS Denver

Woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after hike

The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains.The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Authorities said she is "overdue" and encouraged any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo to notify New Hampshire state police. She is described to be 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said Monday – day two of the search – that they deployed more than 60 ground searchers in addition to air support. They said would resume searching on Tuesday.The unit also said temperatures along the ridge reaches about 0 degrees, with winds between 30 to 40 miles per hour. Charlie Stewart, who is with the search team, told CBS affiliate WGME that she may not have been equipped properly for the cold."She was wearing sneakers potentially some wind pants, not really ready for what the temperatures are right now," he said. 
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Upworthy

Three 'mermaids' rescue a scuba diver from drowning: 'Our rescue mode turned on'

Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
CALIFORNIA STATE

