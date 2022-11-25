Read full article on original website
Related
Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park
A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
Victim identified after human foot discovered in hot spring at Yellowstone National Park
The victim whose foot was discovered floating in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in August has been positively identified as 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, of Los Angeles, California, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). Part of a human foot was found by a...
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls
(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Hikers Capture Wild Footage Of Mountain Lion Pouncing On A Deer At Big Bend National Park
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Kayak Fisherman Gets Dragged Up & Down The River Before Landing A 350-Pound Sturgeon
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
One man was rescued and a woman's body was recovered in Utah's Zion National Park on Wednesday after they were found by other park visitors.
Woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains.The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Authorities said she is "overdue" and encouraged any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo to notify New Hampshire state police. She is described to be 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said Monday – day two of the search – that they deployed more than 60 ground searchers in addition to air support. They said would resume searching on Tuesday.The unit also said temperatures along the ridge reaches about 0 degrees, with winds between 30 to 40 miles per hour. Charlie Stewart, who is with the search team, told CBS affiliate WGME that she may not have been equipped properly for the cold."She was wearing sneakers potentially some wind pants, not really ready for what the temperatures are right now," he said.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Upworthy
Three 'mermaids' rescue a scuba diver from drowning: 'Our rescue mode turned on'
Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
Comments / 0