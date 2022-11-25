Dwight Howard fires back at Shaquille O'Neal: 'You're too old to be hating'

Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq for calling the Taiwanese basketball league a ‘Lifetime Fitness league’ “You’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating” (Via basket news)

Shaquille O’Neal laughed at Dwight Howard collecting impressive stats in Taiwan.

Howard then responded with a fiery monologue, questioning Shaq in his post-playing career 😲

basketnews.com/news-181371-dw… – 8:05 AM

“He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5’8”, Shaquille O’Neal said regarding Dwight Howard’s numbers in Taiwan. “… This league reminds me of the Life Time Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday.” -via YouTube / November 24, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins is moving and will join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the T1-League. Earlier in the season, we saw Howard, who was denied a contract extension by the Lakers, move forward to free agency only to be rejected again as no team was willing to match his contract expectations. In the end, the former NBA champion decided to join the Taoyuan Leopards in T1 League. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022

It was reported that another NBA star, 32-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, also known as “Boogie,” will be joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League very soon. Media outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several anonymous T1 players. -via Taiwan News / November 24, 2022

