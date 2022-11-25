ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC

Leicestershire mum campaigns for workplace fertility rights

A mum is calling for more workplace rights for people undergoing fertility treatment. Becky Kearns, from Bottesford in Leicestershire, underwent five rounds of failed IVF treatment before having three children through egg donation. She is supporting a private members' bill brought by MP Nickie Aiken, calling for a right to...
BBC

East Midlands Ambulance Service faces unprecedented demand - director

An ambulance service has experienced "unprecedented" demand this year, a director said. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been preparing for winter by hiring additional call handlers and bringing in new ambulances. Divisional director for Northamptonshire, Mick Jones, said he had "never seen such demand" in his 35 years at the...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
The Independent

Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns

Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

NHS Wales: Betsi Cadwaladr patients ask boss if it's safe

Repeated failings at a troubled health board have left people asking a top boss if it is safe to be treated there, he has admitted. Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been rocked by a series of damning reports and even had to be overseen directly by the Welsh government for five years.
BBC

Scientists say eight glasses of water a day may be too much

New research has found that the recommended eight glasses of water a day may be too much. Scientists from the University of Aberdeen discovered the recommended intake of two litres of water a day was often more than people needed. Given around half of the daily intake of water comes...
BBC

GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor

Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
BBC

Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital

A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride. Two people were injured, with one taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
BBC

Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm

More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...

