BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Leicestershire mum campaigns for workplace fertility rights
A mum is calling for more workplace rights for people undergoing fertility treatment. Becky Kearns, from Bottesford in Leicestershire, underwent five rounds of failed IVF treatment before having three children through egg donation. She is supporting a private members' bill brought by MP Nickie Aiken, calling for a right to...
BBC
East Midlands Ambulance Service faces unprecedented demand - director
An ambulance service has experienced "unprecedented" demand this year, a director said. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been preparing for winter by hiring additional call handlers and bringing in new ambulances. Divisional director for Northamptonshire, Mick Jones, said he had "never seen such demand" in his 35 years at the...
Eight glasses of water a day excessive for most people, study suggests
‘One size fits all’ guidance could lead to 20m litres of drinking water being wasted each day in UK, scientists say
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA
The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns
Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
NHS Wales: Betsi Cadwaladr patients ask boss if it's safe
Repeated failings at a troubled health board have left people asking a top boss if it is safe to be treated there, he has admitted. Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been rocked by a series of damning reports and even had to be overseen directly by the Welsh government for five years.
BBC
Scientists say eight glasses of water a day may be too much
New research has found that the recommended eight glasses of water a day may be too much. Scientists from the University of Aberdeen discovered the recommended intake of two litres of water a day was often more than people needed. Given around half of the daily intake of water comes...
Northerners sleep better than southerners as ‘more sleeping pills doled out’
NORTHERNERS sleep better than southerners, statistics suggest. The NHS figures show more sleeping pills were doled out down South in the past year, mainly in seaside resorts. Nationally GPs wrote eight million prescriptions worth £66million in total last year. Experts claim our “always-on” lives have contributed to an insomnia...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor
Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
Rail chaos puts UK on track for some serious economic damage
Good connectivity is the lifeblood of a modern, thriving economy – so how much is the ongoing disruption costing UK plc?
BBC
Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital
A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride. Two people were injured, with one taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
