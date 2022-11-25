Read full article on original website
Is ‘Devotion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like the hype didn’t stop at Top Gun: Maverick. We’re now getting an early holiday treat with yet another movie involving hot fighter pilots (and, thankfully, Glen Powell). Devotion is a biographical drama that tells the true story of elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors)...
Amazon Just Made A Huge Commitment To Theatrical Releases
In the hierarchy of streaming services, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV are doing everything they can to catch up with and compete with the three big dogs of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. The first step in competing with each other and elevating the industry began when they started creating original content. Now that virtually all of them are pumping out new content of their own monthly, the next steps of competition have led them to movie theaters.
CNBC
These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
HBO Max has a huge Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions
Amid the countless Black Friday deals that will be available to consumers this week, it’s no surprise that the big streaming giants are also jumping into the fray with discount offers of their own to entice new sign-ups. One example is HBO Max, which is temporarily slashing prices in a big way for new sign-ups to its ad-supported subscription tier.
CNET
Amazon Prime Video Channels and Bundles Discounted for Black Friday
The internet's biggest marketplace may also have one of the largest digital repositories of film and television in Amazon Prime Video. And right now, a good chunk of it is available at a discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These deals are generally limited to Amazon Prime members. If...
‘Money Heist’ Star Alba Flores Leading Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ulterior’ From Upgrade Productions & Morena Films
EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist star Alba Flores is leading and exec producing a sci-fi thriller from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films. Ulterior is created by Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque and follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognize in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives. Protagonist Ada must play along with the game in order to return to her real life and, with the help of a...
Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)
Closing Japan with Medallion and French-speaking Canada with Axiom and fielding offers for the U.S., China and the U.K, “The Beasts” is on track to shortly sell well over half the major territories in the world for sales agent Latido Films. as The sales come as Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s rural thriller heads to this week’s Ventana Sur as one of its biggest market highlights. In further new deals, the Spain-set modern-day Western has also now been swooped on by HBO Eastern Europe and has licensed Poland (Aurora), Hungary (Cinefil), Portugal (Outsiders) and the Baltics (Capella). These pacts add to prior acquisitions by Movies Inspired...
Glass Onion Is Netflix's Most Successful Theatrical Release Yet
If there is one director who could conceivably revive the movie theater industry, Rian Johnson would be the obvious choice. Though fan reaction to his vision for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was controversial at best (via Vox), we would be remiss in forgetting the mesmerizing and unique films that Johnson has gifted us previously. Brick" was his foray into feature films, setting a noir-inspired mystery in a California high school. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the first of many collaborations with the director, 2005's "Brick" was just a precursor to Johnson's fascinating filmmaking style. He would then go on to direct "Looper," a time travel film with a mythic backstory and fully developed lore.
ComicBook
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
7 best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Nov. 24-27)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Andor finale, Wednesday and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deal: Access 15+ Channels For $1.99 for Your First Two Months
In honor of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Video is offering an unbeatable deal that will lead you to savings even bigger than your Thanksgiving feast from now through November 25. By signing up now, you can gain access to over 15 exceptional additional streaming channels available through Prime Video for only $1.99 each for your first two months of viewing.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022 on HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Hulu - ending today
Cyber Monday has arrived and with it it brings a last possible chance to sign up to this year's incredible selection of discounts and freebies on some of the biggest platforms out there. After one of those big discounts on services like HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus? Here are all the Cyber Monday streaming deals, many of which expire today!
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best? It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was […]
CNET
Save Big on Streaming: HBO Max, Disney, Hulu and More Slash Prices
Let's face it: Streaming services are a household necessity, but when you have multiple subscriptions the monthly costs can make you feel the pinch. With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can save big bucks on streaming and fulfill your binge-watching wishes this holiday season and beyond. Been...
startattle.com
Three Pines (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date
In this town, everything is connected. Unravel the mysteries and dark secrets of Three Pines, starring Alfred Molina. Startattle.com – Three Pines | Amazon Prime Video. – Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. – Rossif Sutherland. – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. – Tantoo Cardinal. – Clare Coulter. –...
