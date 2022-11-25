Read full article on original website
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns
Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Jayden Booroff death: 'Mistakes' over absconding patient's care
Inadequate levels of communication, care and record keeping contributed to the death of a 23-year-old man who absconded from a mental health unit, an inquest jury concluded. Jayden Booroff fled The Linden Centre, in Chelmsford, on 23 October 2020. A jury gave a narrative conclusion which followed a two-week inquest...
BBC
Bridgend: Two babies' bodies found and three arrested
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a home. South Wales Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend county, on Saturday evening. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and one woman, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest. The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020. He was a drug user and...
BBC
GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor
Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
BBC
Stigma around HIV continues to cause harm, says charity
More needs to be done to dispel the stigma that still persists about HIV and Aids, a man living with with the virus has told BBC News NI. The Public Health Agency (PHA) recorded 76 new cases of HIV in Northern Ireland in the latest figures covering 2021. The figure...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: Jury to hear inquest
A jury is to hear the inquest of a man who died while coasteering on Dorset's Jurassic Coast, a coroner has ruled. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been jumping from...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
PTSD: Photography helps police officer manage condition
On Christmas Day 2017, a traffic police officer's life began slowly to unravel after he was injured during a pursuit. Two years later he underwent surgery and was told he could no longer do the job he loved. His mental health took a nosedive but he found solace in his long-time hobby - photography.
BBC
Warning apprentices quitting over quality of schemes
Thousands of people are dropping out of apprenticeships in England every year, after firms provided little or no training, according to a report. The most recent official data suggests that nearly half of apprentices fail to complete their courses. EDSK, an education think tank, found that the majority of people...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
BBC
Vulnerable teen lived in AirBnB for eight months
A vulnerable teenager spent nearly eight months living under supervision in an AirBnB after going into care. The boy, now 15, has complex emotional and behavioural needs and was in the care of Oxfordshire County Council. In a written ruling published in connection with the family court case, a judge...
