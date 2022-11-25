Read full article on original website
ray 1111
1d ago
The hospital and nursing homes make all the money ,while passing on none of the rewards. It's not really a shortage of staff but pay, making it hard for people to work .
4
Chase O
9h ago
they are being underappreciated. hospital execs get disgustingly high bonuses and corporate jets. meanwhile the people who actually make the company run get diminishing returns the more they work.
2
Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows
Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
NHS cancer care to be seriously disrupted by nurses’ strike action
Royal College of Nursing finalising areas to be affected, leaving patients in England and Wales unable to receive some treatments
Fresh strike by train drivers to cause more travel disruption
A fresh strike by train drivers will cause more travel chaos for passengers on Saturday amid warnings of further walkouts in a long-running dispute over pay.Members of Aslef with 11 train operators will walk out, causing huge disruption, with the industry warning of “significantly reduced” services across the country.Passengers were urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend.Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.Only the Government can take the shackles off the...
Rishi Sunak says nurse pay rise demands ‘obviously unaffordable’
A pay rise demanded by nurses about to go on strike is "obviously unaffordable" the prime minister has said.Speaking on Friday the prime minister claimed that demands by the Royal College of Nursing amounted to a 19 per cent or £10 billion pay rise. Mr Sunak said he has "enormous respect and gratitude" for nurses but told broadcasters: "What the unions are asking for, I think, is a 19 per cent pay rise."And I think most people watching will recognise that that's obviously unaffordable, and that's why I'm pleased that the Health Secretary is sitting down, talking to the union,...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions
Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Woman Furious After Husband Leaves Inheritance to Adopted Children
Are adopted children as legitimate as biological ones?. While people spend their entire lives building up their wealth and creating some form of legacy for themselves, the reality is that every person is eventually going to pass away.
