10 magical train rides to take with your family during the holidays

I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.
Gillian Sisley

New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home

Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.
Simplemost

This Giant Ugly Christmas Sweater Blanket Is Perfect For Snuggling With Others

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugly sweaters are a fun part of the Christmas season, but this year, there’s...
Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
Tracey Folly

Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures

Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...

