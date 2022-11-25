ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics reserve forward Sam Hauser has become one of the NBA's best shooters

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPMUm_0jNFjU9R00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

For years now it seems as if the Boston Celtics have been searching for a knockdown shooter on the wing to draw attention away from star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It appears they have found their guy, former Virginia standout Sam Hauser.

The sharpshooting forward was signed to a multi-year deal this offseason. The club liked what Hauser showed it last season after being picked up by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent. After seeing what the New York native can do on the court with some trust and regular run, 29 other teams are probably kicking themselves.

The Celtics put together a clip celebrating the growth of Hauser as a player who is already leaving a mark on games as he opens the floor for his teammates.

Take a look at it in the clip embedded above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Boeheim rips Bryant's Grasso after loss: 'He gave me a sarcastic apology'

Longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim chided his Bryant counterpart Jared Grasso after the Bulldogs scored a last-second game-winner to escape with a one-point victory Saturday. Boeheim said he was upset that some Bryant players didn't join the handshake line after the fiery contest and criticized Grasso's conduct. "They ran...
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy