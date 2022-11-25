Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
Slipped Disc
Russians kill another Kyiv ballet dancer
Vadym Khlupianets, an ensemble member of the Kyiv National Academic Operetta Theatre, has been killed by a sniper near Bakhmut,in the eastern Donetsk, the Ukrainian army has announced. Vadym, 26, had joined the armed forces to defend Ukraine on February 24. Most of the company turned out for his funeral,...
Slipped Disc
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
Slipped Disc
I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well
The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.
Slipped Disc
Naples cancels opera premiere after deadly Ischia landslide
A mortal mudslide caused by heavy rains on the island of Ischia, near Naples, has claimed several lives, perhaps as many as eight people, according to latest reports. Around 13 are missing. In an immediate reponse, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has called off the opening night of Verdi’s...
Slipped Disc
This mystery man is putting orchestras back in the air
An interview with Hugh Davies, maestro of orchestral touring. ACFEA serves as a full-service facilitator for domestic and international tours for orchestras, choral groups, and colleges. They are the tactical wizards that make the music happen. The way (Hugh) Davies (whose office is based in San Rafael) explains it, “We...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends….The Museum of Broadway
Look what just opened in my New York neighbourhood – not a new play or musical, although that too – but a new museum. With all the art galleries and museums already here, you’d wonder why we’d need another. But CBS Sunday Morning has the answer. There wasn’t one celebrating Broadway. And now there is.
Slipped Disc
An essential Requiem for our tormented times
… The second movement of this Requiem engages an amplified synthesiser to shocking and surreal effect. Amid the stylistic chaos, an atmosphere emerges that is akin to the Last Judgement in Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, a confrontation of a lone human being with our ultimate moment. The solo passages...
Slipped Disc
Arts chiefs say UK will lose status after ENO shuts
A group of 80-odd arts personalities have written to the Times sying that the closure of English National Opera will relegate the UK to a lower leagun in the halls of Valhalla. ‘Everyone across the world has long looked to the UK as a centre of artistic excellence,’ they write....
Slipped Disc
Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift
George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).
Comments / 0